Joe Woods expects Browns D to be 'more versatile' after signing key free agents

Woods explained why he believes the free-agent acquisitions will put the defense in a position to confuse opposing offenses in 2021

Apr 22, 2021 at 05:27 PM
poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

Joe Woods has received plenty of gifts he can't wait to use as a defensive coordinator in 2021.

Those gifts, of course, came in the form of six defensive free agents the Browns signed within the last month. Executive Vice President of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry has already inserted new, veteran players at every position of the defense that should see vast improvements from 2020, when the unit was ranked 21st in the league.

Woods, who is entering his second season as the Browns' defensive coordinator, will have new weapons in S John Johnson III, DE Takkarist McKinley, CB Troy Hill, LB Anthony Walker, DT Malik Jackson and DE Jadeveon Clowney, the three-time Pro Bowler who signed with the Browns last week. 

"It's definitely great for our whole organization and our whole team to get these players," Woods said Thursday in an interview on Cleveland Browns Daily. "It really says something about what we accomplished last year that guys are making a decision to join our team."

Each player brings a special caliber of talent that should provide an upgrade to Woods' defense, but that's not quite what he's most excited about.

For Woods, the free agent class brings a level of versatility that should help the defense attain a variety of looks that will make game preparations for an opposing offense significantly harder.

Photos: Jadeveon Clowney Through The Years

Check out photos of Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney signs his contract on April 14, 2021 at the Berea Facility
1 / 29

Jadeveon Clowney signs his contract on April 14, 2021 at the Berea Facility

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Houston Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
2 / 29

Houston Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney talks to the media after a victory over the Oakland Raiders in an AFC Wild Card NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
3 / 29

Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney talks to the media after a victory over the Oakland Raiders in an AFC Wild Card NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith
Houston Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) rushes during a regular season Week 8 NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Houston. The Texans beat the Dolphins 42-23. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
4 / 29

Houston Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) rushes during a regular season Week 8 NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Houston. The Texans beat the Dolphins 42-23. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Matt Patterson
Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) is introduced prior to an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
5 / 29

Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) is introduced prior to an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith
Houston Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney talks with the media following an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
6 / 29

Houston Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney talks with the media following an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2013, file photo, South Carolina's Jadeveon Clowney looks to the sidelines between plays in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Columbia, S.C. Clowney finished last season with 11 1/2 tackles for loss and three sacks after getting 23 1/2 and 13 in 2012. He is a top prospect in the upcoming NFL draft. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File)
7 / 29

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2013, file photo, South Carolina's Jadeveon Clowney looks to the sidelines between plays in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Columbia, S.C. Clowney finished last season with 11 1/2 tackles for loss and three sacks after getting 23 1/2 and 13 in 2012. He is a top prospect in the upcoming NFL draft. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File)

Rainier Ehrhardt
South Carolina football player Jadeveon Clowney arrives at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 17, 2013, at Nokia Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
8 / 29

South Carolina football player Jadeveon Clowney arrives at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 17, 2013, at Nokia Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jordan Strauss
Jadeveon Clowney signs his contract on April 14, 2021 at the Berea Facility
9 / 29

Jadeveon Clowney signs his contract on April 14, 2021 at the Berea Facility

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) celebrates with fans after defeating Clemson 31-17 in an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2013, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
10 / 29

South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) celebrates with fans after defeating Clemson 31-17 in an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2013, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Richard Shiro
South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney smiles as he sits on the bench during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2013, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)
11 / 29

South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney smiles as he sits on the bench during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2013, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

RAINIER EHRHARDT
Houston Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) lines up against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2014, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
12 / 29

Houston Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) lines up against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2014, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip
Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) rushes against Jacksonville Jaguars center Brandon Linder (65) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
13 / 29

Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) rushes against Jacksonville Jaguars center Brandon Linder (65) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jadeveon Clowney, the Houston Texans No. 1 overall draft pick, holds up his new jersey and jokes about where to look during an NFL football press conference Friday, May 9, 2014, in Houston. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)
14 / 29

Jadeveon Clowney, the Houston Texans No. 1 overall draft pick, holds up his new jersey and jokes about where to look during an NFL football press conference Friday, May 9, 2014, in Houston. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)

Pat Sullivan
Jadeveon Clowney on April 14, 2021 at the Berea Facility
15 / 29

Jadeveon Clowney on April 14, 2021 at the Berea Facility

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
FILE - In this July 16, 2013 file photo, South Carolina's Jadeveon Clowney talks with reporters during the Southeastern Conference football media days in Hoover, Ala. For the next four months, you likely won't be able to escape notice of All-American defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)
16 / 29

FILE - In this July 16, 2013 file photo, South Carolina's Jadeveon Clowney talks with reporters during the Southeastern Conference football media days in Hoover, Ala. For the next four months, you likely won't be able to escape notice of All-American defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)

Dave Martin
South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, center, talks during South Carolina's pro day in Columbia, S.C., Wednesday, April 2, 2014. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)
17 / 29

South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, center, talks during South Carolina's pro day in Columbia, S.C., Wednesday, April 2, 2014. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)

Mary Ann Chastain
South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) walks off the field after an NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2013. South Carolina won 52-7. (AP Photo/David Quinn)
18 / 29

South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) walks off the field after an NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2013. South Carolina won 52-7. (AP Photo/David Quinn)

David Quinn
Jadeveon Clowney signs his contract on April 14, 2021 at the Berea Facility
19 / 29

Jadeveon Clowney signs his contract on April 14, 2021 at the Berea Facility

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) rushes in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2013 in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
20 / 29

South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (7) rushes in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2013 in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne
NFL player Jadeveon Clowney accepts the award for best play at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 17, 2013, at the Nokia Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)
21 / 29

NFL player Jadeveon Clowney accepts the award for best play at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 17, 2013, at the Nokia Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)

John Shearer
Jadeveon Clowney signs his contract on April 14, 2021 at the Berea Facility
22 / 29

Jadeveon Clowney signs his contract on April 14, 2021 at the Berea Facility

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Houston Texans' Jadeveon Clowney (90) runs on to the field before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
23 / 29

Houston Texans' Jadeveon Clowney (90) runs on to the field before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith
Houston Texans' Jadeveon Clowney warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
24 / 29

Houston Texans' Jadeveon Clowney warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Houston Texans' Jadeveon Clowney runs on the field before an NFL preseason football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2014, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
25 / 29

Houston Texans' Jadeveon Clowney runs on the field before an NFL preseason football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2014, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip
Jadeveon Clowney signs his contract on April 14, 2021 at the Berea Facility
26 / 29

Jadeveon Clowney signs his contract on April 14, 2021 at the Berea Facility

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Houston Texans' Jadeveon Clowney (90) celebrates after he sacked Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan during the first quarter of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 16, 2014, in Houston. (AP Photo/Patric Schneider)
27 / 29

Houston Texans' Jadeveon Clowney (90) celebrates after he sacked Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan during the first quarter of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 16, 2014, in Houston. (AP Photo/Patric Schneider)

Patric Schneider
Jadeveon Clowney, from South Carolina, walks on stage for a group photo with fellow draft prospects before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, May 8, 2014, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
28 / 29

Jadeveon Clowney, from South Carolina, walks on stage for a group photo with fellow draft prospects before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, May 8, 2014, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

Jason DeCrow
Jadeveon Clowney, center, from South Carolina, walks off stage after standing for a group photo with fellow draft prospects before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, May 8, 2014, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
29 / 29

Jadeveon Clowney, center, from South Carolina, walks off stage after standing for a group photo with fellow draft prospects before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, May 8, 2014, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

Jason DeCrow
Woods hoped to sustain a similar plan last season, but injuries to several key players — most notably, the season-ending injuries suffered by S Grant Delpit and CB Greedy Williams — blocked Woods from coming close to fully executing that plan. 

He provided one key statistic explaining how the plan fell short: At the beginning of the season, he strived to use the dime formation, which is when six defensive backs are on the field, for roughly 400 snaps for the season. The number is similar to what Woods reached in his past decade holding roles as a defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach.

In 2020, the Browns only ran 16 dime snaps.

"You can see the impact that we could have," Woods said. "It's really about putting more speed on the field and creating matchups where you feel like you have an advantage."

With the breadth of new players inserted to the defense, Woods is confident he can return to that plan.

No position on the Browns will feature more new players than the secondary, which will combine S Ronnie Harrison and CB Denzel Ward with Johnson, Hill and possibly another player who could be added early in the NFL Draft next week. Williams is also set to return to the group as he continues to return from the shoulder injury that shut down his second NFL season.

That secondary is arguably the biggest asset Woods has to create a deep variety of looks each week. Not many teams have the potential to play three safeties for the majority of a game, but the Browns could do just that. 

Johnson, who joined Cleveland after four years with the Los Angeles Rams, was one of four safeties to play every defensive snap last season. Harrison, who recorded an interception and seven passes defensed, became one of the Browns' most reliable defenders when he began to receive consistent snaps midway through the regular season. Delpit missed his rookie season due to an Achilles injury in training camp, but he's expected to make a full return for 2021 and provide another versatile chip to the secondary. 

"It could be series to series, game to game," Woods said. "We can let those guys move around on their own. We can create a special package with them just because of their versatility."

Other new additions should help solidify Woods' diverse set of plans for 2021, too. 

Clowney, the first overall pick of 2014, will join forces with Myles Garrett, the first overall pick of 2017, to create one of the strongest defensive end packages in the NFL. Jackson, a 10-year veteran who has played a variety of D-line positions in the past, will join them. McKinley, a first-round pick in 2017, should benefit from playing alongside two Pro Bowlers in Garrett and Clowney and potentially allow Clowney to take snaps in the interior, where he may find more success reaching the quarterback without facing a potential double-team from the offensive line.

For an opposing offensive coordinator, the possibilities appear headache-inducing.

For Woods, the possibilities appear like presents under a Christmas tree.

"The ability to move them around and create matchups that we want to create, get the one-on-ones — that's definitely part of the plan," Woods said. "We did a little of that last year, but we'll definitely be able to do more of that, regardless of the guys that are inside or outside."

The defensive makeover might not be finished, either. 

Despite all of the additions, the Browns are still heavily projected to select another defensive player in the first round of the draft at pick No. 26. Every defensive position remains a possibility.

No matter what the Browns do, Woods is confident his defense will see a remarkable improvement in 2021. The unit is loaded with the skills, versatility and speed needed for Woods to implement his plan.

And he truly can't wait to see how it works.

"We'll be able to be more versatile with what we can put on the field," Woods said. "There will be a lot of versatility, for sure."

news

Myles Garrett expresses 'love of Cleveland' by unveiling downtown mural

The mural is located at the Cleveland Visitors Center and was unveiled one week before the NFL Draft arrives in the city
news

What's next for the Browns' 2020 draft class?

The draft class appears to be one of the best the Browns have collected in recent memory, and each player is in line to make a considerable jump in Year 2
news

Join us for the Rookie Tackle Showcase during the 2021 NFL Draft

Registration is Open. Sign Up Now!
news

Road to the Draft: Which linebackers could be available near the end of Round 1?

The class is headlined by Micah Parsons, but every prospect after him is in play for the Browns at pick No. 26
