Joe Woods expects Browns D to be 'more versatile' after signing key free agents

Woods hoped to sustain a similar plan last season, but injuries to several key players — most notably, the season-ending injuries suffered by S Grant Delpit and CB Greedy Williams — blocked Woods from coming close to fully executing that plan.

He provided one key statistic explaining how the plan fell short: At the beginning of the season, he strived to use the dime formation, which is when six defensive backs are on the field, for roughly 400 snaps for the season. The number is similar to what Woods reached in his past decade holding roles as a defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach.

In 2020, the Browns only ran 16 dime snaps.

"You can see the impact that we could have," Woods said. "It's really about putting more speed on the field and creating matchups where you feel like you have an advantage."

With the breadth of new players inserted to the defense, Woods is confident he can return to that plan.

No position on the Browns will feature more new players than the secondary, which will combine S Ronnie Harrison and CB Denzel Ward with Johnson, Hill and possibly another player who could be added early in the NFL Draft next week. Williams is also set to return to the group as he continues to return from the shoulder injury that shut down his second NFL season.

That secondary is arguably the biggest asset Woods has to create a deep variety of looks each week. Not many teams have the potential to play three safeties for the majority of a game, but the Browns could do just that.

Johnson, who joined Cleveland after four years with the Los Angeles Rams, was one of four safeties to play every defensive snap last season. Harrison, who recorded an interception and seven passes defensed, became one of the Browns' most reliable defenders when he began to receive consistent snaps midway through the regular season. Delpit missed his rookie season due to an Achilles injury in training camp, but he's expected to make a full return for 2021 and provide another versatile chip to the secondary.

"It could be series to series, game to game," Woods said. "We can let those guys move around on their own. We can create a special package with them just because of their versatility."

Other new additions should help solidify Woods' diverse set of plans for 2021, too.

Clowney, the first overall pick of 2014, will join forces with Myles Garrett, the first overall pick of 2017, to create one of the strongest defensive end packages in the NFL. Jackson, a 10-year veteran who has played a variety of D-line positions in the past, will join them. McKinley, a first-round pick in 2017, should benefit from playing alongside two Pro Bowlers in Garrett and Clowney and potentially allow Clowney to take snaps in the interior, where he may find more success reaching the quarterback without facing a potential double-team from the offensive line.

For an opposing offensive coordinator, the possibilities appear headache-inducing.

For Woods, the possibilities appear like presents under a Christmas tree.

"The ability to move them around and create matchups that we want to create, get the one-on-ones — that's definitely part of the plan," Woods said. "We did a little of that last year, but we'll definitely be able to do more of that, regardless of the guys that are inside or outside."

The defensive makeover might not be finished, either.

Despite all of the additions, the Browns are still heavily projected to select another defensive player in the first round of the draft at pick No. 26. Every defensive position remains a possibility.

No matter what the Browns do, Woods is confident his defense will see a remarkable improvement in 2021. The unit is loaded with the skills, versatility and speed needed for Woods to implement his plan.

And he truly can't wait to see how it works.