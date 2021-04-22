What's next for the Browns' 2020 draft class?

The draft class appears to be one of the best the Browns have collected in recent memory, and each player is in line to make a considerable jump in Year 2

Apr 22, 2021 at 02:00 PM
poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

One year ago from Friday, the Browns' new regime of Executive Vice President of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski began their first NFL draft by selecting Jedrick Wills Jr., an offensive tackle from Alabama, with the 10th overall pick.

Wills' selection proved solid in 2020, but so did the other six players the Browns selected after him. The success of the class was one of many reasons why Cleveland snapped an 18-year playoff drought, and each player now has a realistic opportunity to carve a bigger, more prominent role on the roster in 2021.

As we continue to look ahead to next week's 2021 draft, we're taking a look back at the remarkable productivity from last year's class and outlining what's ahead for them in Year 2.

Round 1, Pick 10: T Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama

What did they do?: Wills started 15 games and provided consistent play at the left tackle position, a luxury the Browns had struggled to find since the retirement of six-time All-Pro Joe Thomas in 2017. One of the biggest storylines following Wills' first-round selection was whether he'd be able to make a smooth transition from right tackle, where he played the entirety of his college career, to left tackle, a position that carried more pressure and skill, as it involved protecting the blindside of quarterback Baker Mayfield. Wills, who's still just 21 years old, proved he was up for the challenge and played a heavy role in one of the top-ranked offensive lines in the NFL.

What's next?: Browns coaches praised Wills for his ability to pick up on his new position all season, but they always ended those sentiments by saying he has room for improvement. That's not anything alarming for Wills — those were the expectations for him all season. In addition to more consistent technique, the Browns likely want Wills to show more discipline at the line of scrimmage after accruing 11 penalties, eight of which were false starts, last season. Wills should greatly benefit from having a second-straight season under the guidance of offensive line coach Bill Callahan,  who's coached for over four decades and is one of the most well-known offensive line coaches of all time. 

What was said: "He is progressing. I would not say it is perfect yet, but I think progress is more important than perfection right now. Incrementally, he is getting better with the techniques that were thrown at him. I think the main thing right now is the week-to-week adaptation versus the elite pass rushers in the league." - Callahan on Wills in September of last season

Round 2, Pick No. 44: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

What did they do?: Delpit's rookie season unfortunately ended in training camp after he suffered an Achilles injury during a warm-up portion of practice. He was expected to carry a versatile role in the defense after showing success in the slot, near the line of scrimmage and defensive backfield across three seasons in Baton Rouge. Delpit spent the rest of the season rehabbing his injury and preparing for his return in 2021 training camp.

What's next?: The Browns are bullish Delpit will be able to return and immediately compete for a starting role in the safety room despite missing a full year of reps. He'll join Ronnie Harrison Jr., who joined the Browns at the beginning of last season via trade, and veteran free-agent acquisition John Johnson III as the top safeties on the roster and potentially give the Browns an option to deploy three safeties on a heavy chunk of snaps in 2021.

What was said: "The toughest part was just knowing that you work your whole life just to get somewhere, and then anything can happen off the wall and you're forced to sit back and watch. I've put so many hours in the weight room. I'm doing everything I can to get on the field." - Delpit in a recent interview on Best Podcast Available

Round 3, Pick No. 88: Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri

What did they do?: Elliott was the only rookie to play in all 16 games in 2020 and registered 15 tackles. He provided reliable depth behind Sheldon Richardson and Larry Ogunjobi in the defensive tackle rotation and should be in line for a bigger opportunity in his second season.

What's next?: Richardson and Ogunjobi are no longer on the roster, which now includes only four defensive tackles. The Browns likely will add to the position at some point in the draft next week, but a competition for a starting role is ahead for Elliott, who is set to battle with free-agent addition Malik Jackson, Sheldon Day and Andrew Billings for those spots.

What was said: "I was really excited about Jordan's progression through the year. Jordan proved to us that he's going to work, he's going to be tough and he's going to be consistent and reliable. The jump that he's going to make from Year 1 to Year 2, I have no doubt that's going to happen. He's hungry. He says all the right things. I know he's working, and he's proven that to us. We always knew that Jordan was going to be in this room heading into this offseason. He's a big athlete that can affect the game in a bunch of ways." - Defensive line coach Chris Kiffin

Round 3, Pick No. 97: Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU

What did they do?: Phillips played in nine games and battled through a knee injury for a portion of his rookie season, which he completed with 25 tackles and one quarterback hit. When he was healthy, he showed spurts of quality production at linebacker and displayed the speedy and consistent tackling abilities the Browns liked from him at LSU. His best performance came in Week 17, when he recorded a team-leading 10 tackles to help push the Browns to their playoff-clinching victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

What's next?: Phillips likely will be one of the top players set to compete for a starting linebacker position alongside free-agent signee Anthony Walker. It's unknown whether the Browns will prefer to utilize two or three linebackers for the majority of their snaps, and those decisions might not be made until after the draft, where the Browns could select a linebacker with their first-round pick or early on Day 2. Regardless of who's added to the group, coaches are optimistic that Phillips can take a big jump in his second season.

What was said: "He's a versatile guy that can come in and play multiple positions for us. He did it last year as a rookie, and it goes to how he played on tape in college. He was a guy that was running around, communicating, competing and hitting the ball. You saw him do that in the NFL last year. We know what he's capable of, and he's a humble guy that works and loves the game, so the sky's the limit for Jacob." - Run game coordinator Ben Bloom

Related Links

Round 4, Pick No. 115: Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic

What did they do?: Bryant quickly carved a big role in the tight ends room with an impressive training camp and continued to showcase why he was one of the top tight ends of the 2020 rookie class. He recorded 24 receptions for 238 yards and three touchdowns, two of which came in the Browns' last-minute victory in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bryant also proved he's capable of assisting as a blocker, which was one of his biggest question marks as a draft prospect.

What's next?: The Browns' tight end room has yet to lose or add any players thus far this offseason, so Bryant appears poised to carry a similar role from his rookie year. He's set to join veterans Austin Hooper and David Njoku for the majority of snaps and will be another reliable receiving target for Mayfield.

What was said: "I have been really pleased with how his year is going. He is taking on a lot of different roles, especially with Hoop missing some games from the appendectomy and David missing some games early in the season, to jump in at multiple spots on a moment's notice, play a lot of snaps in this offense and do it at a really high level. I have been really pleased with not only the production but the growth that we have seen for him as a player as he has gotten more and more reps. He is doing a great job for us." - Tight ends coach Drew Petzing in December on Bryant's development

Round 5, Pick No. 160: Nick Harris, C, Washington

What did they do?: After opening training camp as the starting center because of an injury to JC Tretter, Harris continued to impress coaches with his versatility and quick development. He spent most of the season as a blocker on special teams, but was thrust into an every-down role at right guard early in Week 15 after Chris Hubbard suffered an injury on the second play of the game. Harris kept his section of the O-line intact throughout the 20-6 Sunday Night Football victory.

What's next?: The Browns are retaining each of their starting offensive linemen from last season, so Harris is expected to compete for backup roles in a competition that currently includes center Javon Patterson, guards Michael Dunn, Drew Forbes, Colby Gossett and Blake Hance and tackles Chris Hubbard, Greg Senat and Alex Taylor.

What was said: "I go into every game as if I am going to play. That is how you have to do it. You have to go in and prepare throughout the week as if you are going to play because you never know what happens. I make sure I go over center and guard things and just make sure that if my name is called that I am ready to go assignment-wise. When it comes to just the technique stuff, I get reps on the scout team at guard so those definitely help." - Harris after his Week 15 performance against the Giants

Round 6, Pick No. 187: Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan

What did they do?: Peoples-Jones was arguably one of the top draft steals of Day 3 and immediately showcased his worth to the Browns as one of the top players of training camp. That led to coaches instilling trust in him as both a returner and deep-ball receiving threat, which led to 14 receptions for 304 yards and two touchdowns. His biggest moment, of course, came in the Week 7 win over Cincinnati when he caught the game-winning touchdown on a deep pass from Mayfield — a highlight that will forever be remembered with the 2020 season.

What's next?: The wide receiver room has yet to add any new faces for 2021, although that could change during the draft. Peoples-Jones should still be set for roles behind top veterans Odell Beckham Jr, who's returning from a season-ending ACL injury in 2020, and Jarvis Landry. Coaches believe Peoples-Jones has the potential to become an even more reliable receiver in 2021 and beyond.

What they said: "He is Mr. Reliable. He can line up anywhere, a very intelligent player. There are going to be opportunities for him moving forward just like that." - Stefanski after Peoples-Jones' game-winning performance in Week 7

The 2021 NFL Draft is coming to Cleveland, and you can be a part of the action at the NFL Draft Experience. The free, three-day football festival celebrates all 32 clubs and attracts fans who want to feel connected the NFL, its history and future. Click to get your tickets now.

Photos: The Browns 53 Man Roster

The Browns' offseason roster on April 1, 2021

Kicker Cody Parkey (2) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
1 / 71

Kicker Cody Parkey (2) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
2 / 71

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Brent Durken/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
3 / 71

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium. The Browns won 41 - 35.
4 / 71

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium. The Browns won 41 - 35.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Matt McCrane (9) during practice on November 19, 2020.
5 / 71

Kicker Matt McCrane (9) during practice on November 19, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
6 / 71

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
7 / 71

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Ryan Switzer during practice on October 22, 2020
8 / 71

Ryan Switzer during practice on October 22, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Derrick Willies (16) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
9 / 71

Wide receiver Derrick Willies (16) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kyle Lauletta during practice on November 4, 2020
10 / 71

Kyle Lauletta during practice on November 4, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
11 / 71

Wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
12 / 71

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 17, 2020
13 / 71

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice on August 17, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
14 / 71

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Brian Allen during practice on January 13, 2021.
15 / 71

Brian Allen during practice on January 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on August 16, 2020
16 / 71

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on August 16, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
17 / 71

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during a NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns on October 11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 32-23.
18 / 71

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during a NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns on October 11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 32-23.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
19 / 71

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
20 / 71

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
21 / 71

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
22 / 71

Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
23 / 71

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.
24 / 71

Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
25 / 71

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Montrel Meander (41) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
26 / 71

Linebacker Montrel Meander (41) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
27 / 71

Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
28 / 71

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
29 / 71

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Elijah Benton (48) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
30 / 71

Safety Elijah Benton (48) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly (49) during practice on September 23, 2020
31 / 71

Running back John Kelly (49) during practice on September 23, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.
32 / 71

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
33 / 71

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Elijah Lee (52) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
34 / 71

Linebacker Elijah Lee (52) before a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Nick Harris (53) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
35 / 71

Center Nick Harris (53) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium. The Browns won 41 - 35.
36 / 71

Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans on December 6, 2020 at Nissan Stadium. The Browns won 41 - 35.

Kevin Sabitus/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Alex Taylor (60) during practice on January 8, 2021.
37 / 71

Offensive tackle Alex Taylor (60) during practice on January 8, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Blake Hance during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.
38 / 71

Blake Hance during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
39 / 71

Center JC Tretter (64) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

David Dermer/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Greg Senat (67) during practice on October 1, 2020
40 / 71

Offensive tackle Greg Senat (67) during practice on October 1, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
41 / 71

Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Cameron Malveaux (69) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
42 / 71

Defensive end Cameron Malveaux (69) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
43 / 71

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Guard Colby Gossett (71) during practice on December 26, 2019.
44 / 71

Guard Colby Gossett (71) during practice on December 26, 2019.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
45 / 71

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
46 / 71

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
47 / 71

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
48 / 71

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Aaron M. Sprecher
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns game on December 8, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
49 / 71

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns game on December 8, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

John Reid/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
50 / 71

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
51 / 71

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
52 / 71

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Alexander Hollins during practice on January 13, 2021.
53 / 71

Alexander Hollins during practice on January 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
54 / 71

Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
55 / 71

Tight end David Njoku (85) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kyle Markway during practice on October 1, 2020
56 / 71

Kyle Markway during practice on October 1, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Jordan Franks during practice on October 14, 2020
57 / 71

Jordan Franks during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
58 / 71

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.
59 / 71

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 27-25.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Joe Jackson (91) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.
60 / 71

Defensive end Joe Jackson (91) before a NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns on September 27, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.
61 / 71

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on October 25, 2020 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 37-34.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
62 / 71

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
This is a 2020 photo of Andrew Billings of the Cleveland Browns NFL football team. This image reflects the Cleveland Browns active roster as of August 1, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
63 / 71

This is a 2020 photo of Andrew Billings of the Cleveland Browns NFL football team. This image reflects the Cleveland Browns active roster as of August 1, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
TCU offensive lineman Cordel Iwuagwu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
64 / 71

TCU offensive lineman Cordel Iwuagwu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boise State linebacker Curtis Weaver runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
65 / 71

Boise State linebacker Curtis Weaver runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts center Javon Patterson (65) runs a drill during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
66 / 71

Indianapolis Colts center Javon Patterson (65) runs a drill during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) works during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Atlanta, in this Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, file photo. Looking to bolster their pass rush to complement All-Pro Myles Garrett, the Cleveland Browns plan to sign free agent Takkarist McKinley, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)
67 / 71

FILE - Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) works during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Atlanta, in this Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, file photo. Looking to bolster their pass rush to complement All-Pro Myles Garrett, the Cleveland Browns plan to sign free agent Takkarist McKinley, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 file photo, Los Angeles Rams safety John Johnson III, right, breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller during the second half of an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif. The Cleveland Browns made their agreement with free agent John Johnson III official on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 adding the safety to a secondary that was ravaged by injuries in 2020 and lacked a seasoned leader.(AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File)
68 / 71

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 file photo, Los Angeles Rams safety John Johnson III, right, breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller during the second half of an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif. The Cleveland Browns made their agreement with free agent John Johnson III official on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 adding the safety to a secondary that was ravaged by injuries in 2020 and lacked a seasoned leader.(AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File)

Kelvin Kuo
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill runs in an interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. The Cleveland Browns continued to upgrade their secondary by agreeing to terms on a contract with free agent cornerback Hill, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press on Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
69 / 71

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill runs in an interception for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. The Cleveland Browns continued to upgrade their secondary by agreeing to terms on a contract with free agent cornerback Hill, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press on Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker (54) runs to the sidelines during an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Indianapolis, in this Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, file photo. Free agent linebacker Anthony Walker agreed to sign a one-year, $3.5 million contract with Cleveland, which has improved its secondary, pass rush and linebacking corps this week in free agency. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File)
70 / 71

FILE - Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker (54) runs to the sidelines during an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Indianapolis, in this Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, file photo. Free agent linebacker Anthony Walker agreed to sign a one-year, $3.5 million contract with Cleveland, which has improved its secondary, pass rush and linebacking corps this week in free agency. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 file photo, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs against Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif. When he hit free agency, Malik Jackson's list of teams the defensive tackle would consider signing with was short and they all had to fit one requirement. Super Bowl contender. The Browns were a match. Jackson signed with Cleveland and said free agent Jadeveon Clowney might want to follow his lead.(AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
71 / 71

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 file photo, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs against Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif. When he hit free agency, Malik Jackson's list of teams the defensive tackle would consider signing with was short and they all had to fit one requirement. Super Bowl contender. The Browns were a match. Jackson signed with Cleveland and said free agent Jadeveon Clowney might want to follow his lead.(AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Joe Woods expects Browns D to be 'more versatile' after signing key free agents

Woods explained why he believes the free-agent acquisitions will put the defense in a position to confuse opposing offenses in 2021
news

Myles Garrett expresses 'love of Cleveland' by unveiling downtown mural

The mural is located at the Cleveland Visitors Center and was unveiled one week before the NFL Draft arrives in the city
news

Join us for the Rookie Tackle Showcase during the 2021 NFL Draft

Registration is Open. Sign Up Now!
news

Road to the Draft: Which linebackers could be available near the end of Round 1?

The class is headlined by Micah Parsons, but every prospect after him is in play for the Browns at pick No. 26
Advertising