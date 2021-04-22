What's next for the Browns' 2020 draft class?

Round 2, Pick No. 44: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

What did they do?: Delpit's rookie season unfortunately ended in training camp after he suffered an Achilles injury during a warm-up portion of practice. He was expected to carry a versatile role in the defense after showing success in the slot, near the line of scrimmage and defensive backfield across three seasons in Baton Rouge. Delpit spent the rest of the season rehabbing his injury and preparing for his return in 2021 training camp.

What's next?: The Browns are bullish Delpit will be able to return and immediately compete for a starting role in the safety room despite missing a full year of reps. He'll join Ronnie Harrison Jr., who joined the Browns at the beginning of last season via trade, and veteran free-agent acquisition John Johnson III as the top safeties on the roster and potentially give the Browns an option to deploy three safeties on a heavy chunk of snaps in 2021.

What was said: "The toughest part was just knowing that you work your whole life just to get somewhere, and then anything can happen off the wall and you're forced to sit back and watch. I've put so many hours in the weight room. I'm doing everything I can to get on the field." - Delpit in a recent interview on Best Podcast Available

Round 3, Pick No. 88: Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri

What did they do?: Elliott was the only rookie to play in all 16 games in 2020 and registered 15 tackles. He provided reliable depth behind Sheldon Richardson and Larry Ogunjobi in the defensive tackle rotation and should be in line for a bigger opportunity in his second season.

What's next?: Richardson and Ogunjobi are no longer on the roster, which now includes only four defensive tackles. The Browns likely will add to the position at some point in the draft next week, but a competition for a starting role is ahead for Elliott, who is set to battle with free-agent addition Malik Jackson, Sheldon Day and Andrew Billings for those spots.

What was said: "I was really excited about Jordan's progression through the year. Jordan proved to us that he's going to work, he's going to be tough and he's going to be consistent and reliable. The jump that he's going to make from Year 1 to Year 2, I have no doubt that's going to happen. He's hungry. He says all the right things. I know he's working, and he's proven that to us. We always knew that Jordan was going to be in this room heading into this offseason. He's a big athlete that can affect the game in a bunch of ways." - Defensive line coach Chris Kiffin

Round 3, Pick No. 97: Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU

What did they do?: Phillips played in nine games and battled through a knee injury for a portion of his rookie season, which he completed with 25 tackles and one quarterback hit. When he was healthy, he showed spurts of quality production at linebacker and displayed the speedy and consistent tackling abilities the Browns liked from him at LSU. His best performance came in Week 17, when he recorded a team-leading 10 tackles to help push the Browns to their playoff-clinching victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

What's next?: Phillips likely will be one of the top players set to compete for a starting linebacker position alongside free-agent signee Anthony Walker. It's unknown whether the Browns will prefer to utilize two or three linebackers for the majority of their snaps, and those decisions might not be made until after the draft, where the Browns could select a linebacker with their first-round pick or early on Day 2. Regardless of who's added to the group, coaches are optimistic that Phillips can take a big jump in his second season.