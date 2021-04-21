Browns have 'strong plan' to elevate Baker Mayfield's performance even more in 2021

Despite the quarterback's success from last season, Mayfield's plan isn't any shorter or condensed than any other player.

"Baker is no different than the rest of the guys," Stefanski said. "They will have a list of things they need to work on, and as coaches, we are giving them the resources, the tools and the things they need to do to improve those. Some are watching more tape, some are drills and really all of the above.

"Baker, as we have talked about, is somebody who constantly wants to get better. (Offensive coordinator) Alex Van Pelt has a really, really strong plan in how we are going to attack that with Baker in particular."

The steps for an even better season in 2021 started on Day 1 of the offseason, though, before any tape was reviewed and meetings were held.

It started with continuity. The return of Stefanski and the other assistant coaches was already a massive stepping stone planted for Mayfield's improvement, and Stefanski is confident that will make Mayfield's offseason one of his smoothest yet.