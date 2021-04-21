Mock Draft Roundup: Where does defensive tackle now rank among Browns' draft needs?

A lot's changed in the past week for the Browns, but we're still seeing the same few names associated with the No. 26 pick.

One week ago today, the Browns added another big name to the defensive line with the signing of former No. 1 pick Jadeveon Clowney. Two days later, the Browns parted ways with one of their most important defensive players in 2020, DT Sheldon Richardson.

The Browns have been linked to a defensive tackle or two in mock drafts throughout the offseason, but we didn't see much of an uptick in the latest batch. There was, however, a bit of a decrease in the number of analysts projecting the Browns to select an edge rusher with their first of nine picks.

The best news? We've got just ONE more of these before the real thing happens Thursday, April 29.