Mock Draft Roundup

Mock Draft Roundup: Where does defensive tackle now rank among Browns' draft needs?

Scanning the world of mock drafts with just 8 days to go until the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland

Apr 21, 2021 at 09:43 AM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

A lot's changed in the past week for the Browns, but we're still seeing the same few names associated with the No. 26 pick.

One week ago today, the Browns added another big name to the defensive line with the signing of former No. 1 pick Jadeveon Clowney. Two days later, the Browns parted ways with one of their most important defensive players in 2020, DT Sheldon Richardson.

The Browns have been linked to a defensive tackle or two in mock drafts throughout the offseason, but we didn't see much of an uptick in the latest batch. There was, however, a bit of a decrease in the number of analysts projecting the Browns to select an edge rusher with their first of nine picks.

The best news? We've got just ONE more of these before the real thing happens Thursday, April 29.

Enjoy!

Peter Schrager - NFL Network: DE Gregory Rousseau (Miami)

Of Note: Schrager views Rousseau's teammate, Jaelan Phillips, as the first pass rusher to come off the board in the first round.

Dane Brugler - The Athletic: CB Greg Newsome II (Northwestern)

Of Note: Newsome had 25 passes defended in 21 starts during his college career.

Mel Kiper Jr./Todd McShay - ESPN: DE Kwity Paye (Michigan)

Of Note: ESPN's metrics give Paye just a 5.7 percent chance of being available at No. 26.

Charles Davis - NFL Network: DE Azeez Ojulari (Georgia)

Of Note: Davis views Ojulari as the long-term answer to the Browns' need at DE opposite of Myles Garrett.

Charley Casserly - NFL Network: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Notre Dame)

Of Note: Casserly projects the Browns to take Owusu-Koramoah over Zaven Collins and Joe Tryon in this scenario.

Ryan Wilson - CBSSports.com: DT Christian Barmore (Alabama)

Of Note: Barmore is considered by most analysts to be the best defensive tackle in this year's class.

Chris Trapasso - CBSSports.com: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Notre Dame)

Of Note: Trapasso calls the Browns' defense "suddenly scary" and the team, as a whole, as "one of the most well-rounded teams in the NFL."

Josh Edwards - CBSSports.com: DE Joe Tryon (Washington)

Of Note: Edwards believes Tryon has the rare combination of a "high floor" and "high ceiling."

Pete Prisco - CBSSports.com: DT Christian Barmore (Alabama)

Of Note: Barmore was the Defensive MVP in this past year's College Football Playoff National Championship after posting two tackles for loss and a sack.

Ben Axelrod - WKYC: CB Greg Newsome II (Northwestern)

Of Note: Most mocks now project Newsome to be off the board when Cleveland is on the clock.

Sam Monson - Pro Football Focus: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Notre Dame)

Of Note: Owusu-Koramoah received one of PFF's best grades for coverage in the slot, regardless of position.

