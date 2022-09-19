Joel Bitonio hosts Back to School Bash 

Community members from across the Garfield Heights City Schools district gathered inside of the high school gymnasium on Aug. 29 to kick off the start of the new school year.

Joel Bitonio's Back to School Bash welcomed over 100 students from Elmwood, William Foster, and Maple Leaf Elementary Schools with backpacks and Browns gear prior to the start of the academic year.

The Back to School Bash helped further Joel's efforts to impact school attendance and engagement across Northeast Ohio.

"My mom is an elementary school teacher back in California," Joel said. "She says some of the students need help with school supplies. So, I just want to be a small part of helping these kids out with getting back to school."

Garfield Heights City Schools is a partner district of the Stay in the Game! Network aimed to support over 17 districts across the state of Ohio with student attendance initiatives, campaigns, and support. The Back to School Bash was part of the school district's Back to School Kick-off Week Rally.