Joel Bitonio, Jacoby Brissett earn local PFWA awards

Cleveland Browns OL Joel Bitonio and QB Jacoby Brissett each have earned awards from the local chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) for the 2022 season. Bitonio was voted the PFWA Joe Thomas Award winner and Brissett was named winner of the PFWA Dino Lucarelli 'Good Guy Award.'

Bitonio has played every offensive snap this season and was selected to his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl. He is the first Browns guard to be named to five consecutive Pro Bowls since Gene Hickerson, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, made six straight from 1966-71. Bitonio has helped the Browns rank among the league leaders in most rushing categories this season and has opened holes for RB Nick Chubb, who is second in the NFL in rushing yards. The Joe Thomas Award is given annually to the team's MVP as voted on by the local PFWA. Bitonio joins Joe Thomas (2014 and 2016) as the only offensive linemen to win the award.