Joel Bitonio, Jacoby Brissett earn local PFWA awards

Cleveland Browns OL Joel Bitonio and QB Jacoby Brissett each have earned awards from the local chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) for the 2022 season. Bitonio was voted the PFWA Joe Thomas Award winner and Brissett was named winner of the PFWA Dino Lucarelli 'Good Guy Award.'
Bitonio has played every offensive snap this season and was selected to his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl. He is the first Browns guard to be named to five consecutive Pro Bowls since Gene Hickerson, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, made six straight from 1966-71. Bitonio has helped the Browns rank among the league leaders in most rushing categories this season and has opened holes for RB Nick Chubb, who is second in the NFL in rushing yards. The Joe Thomas Award is given annually to the team's MVP as voted on by the local PFWA. Bitonio joins Joe Thomas (2014 and 2016) as the only offensive linemen to win the award.
The 'Good Guy Award' is given annually to a player for his cooperation with the media and for the way the player carries himself in the community and with his teammates. Brissett is the first Browns quarterback to win the award since Josh McCown in 2015.
Cleveland Browns PFWA Joe Thomas Award - Player of the Year Winners:
2001 LB Jamir Miller
2002 RB William Green
2003 LB Andra Davis
2004 SS Robert Griffith
2005 RB Reuben Droughns
2006 LB Kamerion Wimbley
2007 QB Derek Anderson
2008 DL Shaun Rogers
2009 KR Joshua Cribbs
2010 RB Peyton Hillis
2011 LB D'Qwell Jackson
2012 K Phil Dawson
2013 WR Josh Gordon
2014 OL Joe Thomas
2015 TE Gary Barnidge
2016 OL Joe Thomas
2017 RB Duke Johnson Jr.
2018 QB Baker Mayfield
2019 RB Nick Chubb
2020 DE Myles Garrett
2021 DE Myles Garrett
2022 OL Joel Bitonio
Cleveland Browns PFWA Dino Lucarelli 'Good Guy Award' Winners:
2001 QB Tim Couch
2002 DB Corey Fuller
2003 OL Shaun O'Hara
2004 DB Daylon McCutcheon
2005 OL Jeff Faine
2006 DB Brian Russell
2007 K Phil Dawson
2008 DB Brandon McDonald
2009 LB David Bowens
2010 OL Joe Thomas
2011 DB Mike Adams
2012 LB D'Qwell Jackson
2013 OL Joe Thomas
2014 QB Brian Hoyer
2015 QB Josh McCown
2016 LB Christian Kirksey
2017 OL Joel Bitonio
2018 OL Joel Bitonio
2019 DL Sheldon Richardson
2020 DL Larry Ogunjobi
2021 OL Joel Bitonio and DE Myles Garrett
2022 QB Jacoby Brissett