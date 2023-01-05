Joel Bitonio, Jacoby Brissett earn local PFWA awards

Bitonio was voted the PFWA Joe Thomas Award winner and Brissett was named winner of the PFWA Dino Lucarelli ‘Good Guy Award.'

Jan 05, 2023 at 11:48 AM
Cleveland Browns OL Joel Bitonio and QB Jacoby Brissett each have earned awards from the local chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) for the 2022 season. Bitonio was voted the PFWA Joe Thomas Award winner and Brissett was named winner of the PFWA Dino Lucarelli 'Good Guy Award.'

Bitonio has played every offensive snap this season and was selected to his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl. He is the first Browns guard to be named to five consecutive Pro Bowls since Gene Hickerson, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, made six straight from 1966-71. Bitonio has helped the Browns rank among the league leaders in most rushing categories this season and has opened holes for RB Nick Chubb, who is second in the NFL in rushing yards. The Joe Thomas Award is given annually to the team's MVP as voted on by the local PFWA. Bitonio joins Joe Thomas (2014 and 2016) as the only offensive linemen to win the award.

The 'Good Guy Award' is given annually to a player for his cooperation with the media and for the way the player carries himself in the community and with his teammates. Brissett is the first Browns quarterback to win the award since Josh McCown in 2015.

Cleveland Browns PFWA Joe Thomas Award - Player of the Year Winners:

2001   LB Jamir Miller

2002   RB William Green

2003   LB Andra Davis

2004   SS Robert Griffith

2005   RB Reuben Droughns

2006   LB Kamerion Wimbley

2007   QB Derek Anderson

2008   DL Shaun Rogers

2009   KR Joshua Cribbs

2010   RB Peyton Hillis

2011   LB D'Qwell Jackson

2012   K Phil Dawson

2013   WR Josh Gordon

2014   OL Joe Thomas

2015   TE Gary Barnidge

2016   OL Joe Thomas

2017   RB Duke Johnson Jr.

2018   QB Baker Mayfield

2019   RB Nick Chubb

2020   DE Myles Garrett

2021   DE Myles Garrett

2022   OL Joel Bitonio

Cleveland Browns PFWA Dino Lucarelli  'Good Guy Award' Winners:

2001   QB Tim Couch

2002   DB Corey Fuller

2003   OL Shaun O'Hara

2004   DB Daylon McCutcheon

2005   OL Jeff Faine

2006   DB Brian Russell

2007   K Phil Dawson

2008   DB Brandon McDonald

2009   LB David Bowens

2010   OL Joe Thomas

2011   DB Mike Adams

2012   LB D'Qwell Jackson

2013   OL Joe Thomas

2014   QB Brian Hoyer

2015   QB Josh McCown

2016   LB Christian Kirksey

2017   OL Joel Bitonio

2018   OL Joel Bitonio

2019   DL Sheldon Richardson

2020   DL Larry Ogunjobi

2021   OL Joel Bitonio and DE Myles Garrett

2022   QB Jacoby Brissett

