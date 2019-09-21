Kenston Dominates Eastlake North 45-7 in Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week

_In this week's Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented by Ohio Cat and in association with Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM), the Eastlake North Rangers took on defending Division III State Champions Kenston Bombers. The Bombers came into the game 3-0, and Eastlake North boasted a 2-1 record on the season.

Defending division III state champion Kenston made no mistake from the outset who was in control in this week's edition of the Cleveland Browns High School game of the week.

The Bombers, with its spread, no-huddle offense, ran as many plays as possible and was a nightmare for Eastlake North on Friday night.

After a back and forth defensive session in the early going of the contest, Kenston's offense got rolling. Senior quarterback Jon Tomcufcik connected with wide receiver Javion Middleton on a 55-yard pass into Rangers territory. On the next play from scrimmage, senior running back Jack Porter would score on a 14-yard touchdown run, leaving the score at 7-0 at the end of the opening quarter.

The Rangers would score their only touchdown of the game on the next possession after going for it on fourth and goal from the one yard line on a quarterback sneak from Chris Molica early in the second quarter but the Bombers would respond frequently the rest of the way.

Kenston received the ensuing kickoff and scored on the next two possessions via two rushing touchdowns by Porter who would end up with three touchdowns on the night, resulting in a 21-6 Bombers lead at the half.

Kenston ended up scoring 38 unanswered points with another 24 in the second half to seal the victory. Sophomore kicker Blake Torres would finish the night 6-for-6 on extra points and would also nail a 40-yard field goal for the Bombers leading to the 45-7 final score in favor of the reigning division III state champs.