Kevin Stefanski excited to have Alex Van Pelt on board as Browns offensive coordinator

Van Pelt, who broke a number of Dan Marino's records during his playing days at the University of Pittsburgh, spent the vast majority of his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills, where he backed up Hall of Famer Jim Kelly and a handful of others during a 10-year run with the franchise. He appeared in 31 games and made 11 starts, eight of which came during the 2001 season.

Van Pelt broke into the NFL as a coach in 2006 as an offensive quality control coach with the Bills. Just three years later, he was Buffalo's offensive coordinator.