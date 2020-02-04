Chad O'Shea named Browns pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach

Chad O'Shea and Kevin Stefanski first met in what O'Shea describes as "the underworld."

O'Shea and Stefanski arrived together in Minnesota in 2006 as assistants on Brad Childress' staff -- Stefanski the assistant to the head coach; O'Shea an offensive assistant. Long hours and long nights forged a bond the two have maintained through the years as they respectively rose the ranks to the positions they hold today.

It's why O'Shea, after serving as the offensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins last season, jumped at the opportunity to be the pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach on Stefanski's first staff in Cleveland.

"We were both in very entry-level positions. I would describe it as the underworld," O'Shea said. "I think that you learn the most about a person in not only their ability to do a certain job or task but you learn a lot about the person as far as how they relate to people and I think that's certainly one of Kevin's strengths. It was very clear to all of us that worked with him in those roles. It was a neat time for all of us because we were in entry-level positions and we were working extremely hard to try to reach our goals and it was a fun time."

Stefanski learned right away O'Shea, a former college quarterback and three-time Super Bowl champion, would not be outworked.

"He grinds on the tape, he spends a lot of time with his players on the nuances of the position. He's kind of like that proverbial gym rat that spends a ton of time with the game," Stefanski said. "That's the qualities I saw in him early on in his coaching career. Then he goes to New England and has a ton of success there. He's attained what we're looking to go get. He has this unique knowledge of a successful program, which I think is really enticing from my perspective."

O'Shea spent three seasons with the Vikings before joining the Patriots in 2009 as wide receivers coach on Bill Belichick's staff. Over 10 seasons with the Patriots, O'Shea won Super Bowls in 2015, 2017 and 2019, and the individual success of the players in his room played a big part.

He helped Wes Welker (three times), Julian Edelman (three times), Randy Moss and Brandin Cooks all surpass the 1,000 receiving yard mark. Edelman won Super Bowl MVP honors after recording 10 receptions for 141 yards in a 13-3 victory. Welker led the league in receptions in 2009 and 2011 and set franchise records for receptions (123 in 2009) and receiving yards (1,569 in 2011). In 2009, Moss tied for the NFL lead with 13 touchdowns, while Welker led the NFL in receptions (123) and the duo finished second (Welker 1,348) and tied for fifth (Moss 1,264) in the league in receiving yards.