Kevin Stefanski tests positive for COVID-19, will continue to coach virtually

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as acting head coach Saturday if Stefanski is unavailable

Dec 15, 2021 at 09:28 AM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

121521_stefanski

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19.

Stefanski, who has self-isolated and is feeling fine, will continue his coaching duties virtually as the Browns prepare for Saturday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. If Stefanski is unable to produce two negative tests before Saturday, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as the acting head coach and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will serve as the offensive play-caller.

Additionally, acting running backs coach Ryan Cordell tested positive Wednesday. Results from the players' round of testing will be announced later in the day.

This isn't a new situation for the Browns, who were without Stefanski last year for similar circumstances when they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card round. Priefer served as the acting head coach and Van Pelt was the play-caller for that game as well.

The Browns currently have a combined 12 players on reserve/COVID-19 lists, including a number of key starters. Stefanski said Tuesday the team would prepare accordingly and count on those tasked to fill big roles Saturday in a pivotal AFC matchup.

"We have seen through last season and I have seen it this year, guys step up," he said. "That is what the NFL is about. You are without guys due to injury or otherwise, and guys step up. That is why we have a bunch of players on this team that we trust."

Related Content

news

Browns claim DT Josiah Bronson

Rookie defensive tackle appeared in 6 games with the Saints
news

News & Notes: Browns short-handed at CB but have options vs. Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow

Renfrow ranks fifth in the NFL in receptions and has caught 30 passes in his last 3 games
news

Cleveland Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns on Dec. 18, 2021
news

Experienced Browns treating COVID-19 roster subtractions as 'just another obstacle in the way'

Cleveland has 18 total players on reserve/COVID-19 lists
Advertising