Kevin Stefanski tests positive for COVID-19, will continue to coach virtually

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19.

Stefanski, who has self-isolated and is feeling fine, will continue his coaching duties virtually as the Browns prepare for Saturday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. If Stefanski is unable to produce two negative tests before Saturday, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as the acting head coach and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will serve as the offensive play-caller.

Additionally, acting running backs coach Ryan Cordell tested positive Wednesday. Results from the players' round of testing will be announced later in the day.

This isn't a new situation for the Browns, who were without Stefanski last year for similar circumstances when they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card round. Priefer served as the acting head coach and Van Pelt was the play-caller for that game as well.

The Browns currently have a combined 12 players on reserve/COVID-19 lists, including a number of key starters. Stefanski said Tuesday the team would prepare accordingly and count on those tasked to fill big roles Saturday in a pivotal AFC matchup.