Lake Catholic Cougars vs. Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin Lions Pregame Report

Sep 11, 2020 at 05:48 PM
Lake Catholic Cougars vs. Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin Lions 

Records: Cougars (1-1), Lions (0-1)
Head Coach: Marty Gibbons; Andrew Mooney
Date: Friday, September 11, 2020
Kickoff: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Notre Dame – Cathedral Latin (Lion Stadium), 13000 Auburn Road, Chardon, OH 44024
Streaming Live: ndclathletics.org and YouTube

This week's Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented by Ohio Cat in association with Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) and Raising Cane's will feature conference rivals Lake Catholic and the Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin.

Last week, the Lake Catholic Cougars improved to (1-1) with a 28-0 road victory against (0-2) Villa Angela-St. Joseph. Senior QB Joe Malchesky carried 21 times for 162 yards and two touchdowns and completed 6 of 13 passes for 83 yards and another to pace the Cougars' 357-yard offensive attack. The defense stifled the Vikings offensive attack the entire night. The Cougars defense only allowed the Vikings to produce 235 total yards on offense. It was a complete team victory after losing their home opener 31-15 against OHSAA Division V perennial power Kirtland Hornets (2-0).

The Lions (0-1) lost its first game of the season last week against non-conference foe Canfield Cardinals (2-0) 34-7 on the road. The Cardinals controlled the game early with two strong runs by Chris Sammarone, one for 47 yards in the first quarter, and a second one for 66 yards in the second quarter. Canfield led 27-0 at halftime. The Lions would fight back and get on the board in the fourth quarter, but it was too late as the game was out of reach. The young Lions are hungry and eager to get back to .500 tonight against the Cougars. 

The Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin Lions will look to avenge last year's 17-14 lost against the Lake Catholic Cougars.

Good luck to both teams and stay tuned for the all new "Browns Inside the Hudl".

Make sure to follow @BrownsYouthFB on Twitter for updates during the game.

