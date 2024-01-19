LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and G Wyatt Teller named to Pro Bowl

Owusu-Koramoah and Teller were both originally selected as alternates for the Pro Bowl 

Jan 19, 2024 at 12:00 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
23_PRO_BOWL_ARTICLE_TELLER_JOK_2560x1440 (1)

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and G Wyatt Teller have been named to the Pro Bowl. They will be replacing Steelers LB T.J. Watt and Browns G Joel Bitonio, who are unable to participate due to injury.

This marks Owusu-Koramoah's first career Pro Bowl. He led the Browns with 98 tackles, while adding 3.5 sacks, six passes defensed and one forced fumble. He finished fourth in the NFL with 20 tackles-for-a-loss during the regular season and added four more during the club's postseason game at Houston. He helped the Browns defense lead the NFL in several categories including total defense (270.2 yards per game) and passing defense (164.7 yards per game).

Teller has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons (2021-23). He started 16 games at right guard and helped the Browns to 11 regular season wins, tied for the second-most in team history.

Owusu-Koramoah and Teller join Bitonio, WR Amari Cooper, DE Myles Garrett, TE David Njoku and CB Denzel Ward as Pro Bowlers this season, the most Browns representatives since 1988 when the club had eight.

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games will be a multi-day AFC versus NFC competition culminating on Sunday, Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Fans can visit ProBowl.com/tickets to buy tickets, which start as low as $30, for Sunday's event, which will also be televised from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

