Limited edition, collectible Cleveland Browns glasses now available at Buffalo Wild Wings

Aug 14, 2021 at 10:15 AM
For a limited time only, with purchase of a Browns bundle at Buffalo Wild Wings, you can get a limited edition, collectible Cleveland Browns Glass. This season's collection honors the Browns 75th Anniversary with three unique designs.

This is a limited time offer at participating Ohio locations. They're available while supplies last and availability may vary by location.

Promotional Offer

The $14.99 Browns Bundle includes 6 wings (boneless or traditional), fries, and a limited edition, collectible Cleveland Browns Glass.

Participating Locations

Table inside Article
Address City
310 W. State Street Alliance
1830 East Main Street Ashland
23 West Union Athens
18865 Giles Road Aurora
6000 Mahoning Ave. Austintown
32914 Walker Road Avon Lake
7401 Market Street #801 Boardman
1550 East Wooster Bowling Green
5020 Tiedeman Road Brooklyn
6340 Prentiss School St. Canal Winchester
5062 Dressler Road NW Canton
152 Summit Ave. Circleville
724 Prospect Avenue East Cleveland
12459 Cedar Road Cleveland Heights
1690 Georgesville Square Drive Columbus
2151 N. High Street Columbus
3969 Morse Crossing Columbus
968 West Fifth Avenue Columbus
1120 Hotel Drive Defiance
475 N. Houk Rd. Delaware
6595 Perimeter Loop Dr. Dublin
239 Midway Blvd. Elyria
3011 Westgate Mall Fairview Park
15080 Flag City Drive Findlay
2200 Sean Drive, Suite L Fremont
1380 Cherry Bottom Rd. Gahanna
215 Upper River Road Gallipolis
603 Hebron Road Heath
1710 Hilliard-Rome Road Hilliard
1001 Ironton Hills Ironton
176 East Main Street Kent
1283 North Memorial Drive Lancaster
2948 Allentown Road Lima
5433 Mayfield Road Lyndhurst
1573 Marion-Mt Gilead Rd. Marion
651 Coleman's Crossing Blvd. Marysville
235 Lincoln Way West Massillon
425 West Dussel Drive Maumee
5050 Eastpointe Drive Medina
9566 Diamond Centre Dr. Mentor
907 Coshocton Avenue Mt. Vernon
1072 West High Avenue New Philadelphia
950 Great East Plaza Niles
26774 Lorain Rd. North Olmsted (Opening in September)
949 N. Lexington-Springmill Road Ontario
3555 Navarre Avenue Oregon
1611 Chillicothe Street Portsmouth
3878 Attucks Dr. Powell
2386 Taylor Square Drive Reynoldsburg
50725 Ohio Valley Place Access Road Saint Clairsville
814 Crossing Road Sandusky
2080 Michigan St. Sidney
442 Fortman Drive St. Marys
9062 State Route 14 Streetsboro
8465 Pearl Road Strongsville
100 South Shaffer Park Drive Tiffin
6710 West Central Avenue Toledo
26200 Harvard Road Warrensville Heights
807 Polaris Pkwy. Westerville
36455 Euclid Avenue Willoughby
4122 Burbank Road Wooster

