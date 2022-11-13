Live Updates: Browns vs. Dolphins in Week 10

Check out tweets and posts from Browns social media from Sunday's game against the Dolphins

Nov 13, 2022 at 11:26 AM
111322_LiveUpdates

Check out tweets and posts from Browns social media from Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Related Content

news

Browns struggle to contain Dolphins offense in road loss

The Browns fell to 3-6 with another loss against an AFC opponent

news

3 Big Takeaways: Browns fail to stop the run, can't find own rushing rhythm vs. Dolphins

The Browns couldn't defend the run nor find a rhythm with their own rushers against the Dolphins

news

By the Numbers: Browns' scoring drought allows Dolphins to take control

Cleveland took an early lead before allowing 24 straight points to Miami

news

Game Highlights: Browns vs. Dolphins

Check out the best plays from the Browns' Week 10 matchup with the Dolphins

Advertising