Live Updates: Browns vs. Dolphins in Week 10

Check out tweets and posts from Browns social media from Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Kevin Stefanski said Wyatt Teller was working through his calf injury but "didn't feel like himself," so he didn't play after he exited in the first quarter.#Browns— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) November 13, 2022
Final from Miami. pic.twitter.com/2PQrMcbJGg— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 13, 2022
💪 @NickChubb 💪 pic.twitter.com/ReZRP2kPFn— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 13, 2022
bouncing off defenders left and right 😯— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 13, 2022
📺: #CLEvsMIA on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/1Z85Av4H8R
Nick Chubb bounces around a few Dolphins defenders for a 33-yard touchdown. As usual, he just never stopped moving his legs.#Browns now down 30-17. Huge score, but the defense needs a few stops.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) November 13, 2022
Denzel Denial 🙅♂️— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 13, 2022
📺: #CLEvsMIA on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/28esy7FMsP
Jacoby takes it himself for 14— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 13, 2022
📺: #CLEvsMIA on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/YWo7mUz4nM
Dolphins open second half with a TD and now have a 24-7 lead.#Browns really need some points on this next offensive drive.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) November 13, 2022
halfway through#CLEvsMIA | #Browns pic.twitter.com/shAsz84CDv— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 13, 2022
D'Anthony Bell is being evaluated for a head injury— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) November 13, 2022
not going anywhere!! 🙅♂️ Jordan Kunaszyk & @realgrantdelpit in on the play— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 13, 2022
📺: #CLEvsMIA on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/RA9UfKui7v
#Browns defense comes up with a giant stop on fourth down.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) November 13, 2022
Dolphins drove to Browns' 14 and stuffed them on fourth-and-short. Huge effort there by Grant Delpit and Jordan Kunasyzk.
#Browns go for it on 4th-and-3 and can't convert. Brissett looked for DPJ but couldn't connect.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) November 13, 2022
Could be costly. Dolphins will have the ball back at their own 42 with a 10-7 lead.
that route though... 😳🔥 @AmariCooper9— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 13, 2022
Nick Chubb fumbles. Dolphins recover.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) November 13, 2022
threading the needle on 3rd & long 😱🪡— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 13, 2022
📺: #CLEvsMIA on CBS pic.twitter.com/KWKSJ1ozbR
Jacoby Brissett just threw through a window that was about thistight to DPJ.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) November 13, 2022
What a throw and catch to pick up a first. The two of them have a nice connection here early.#Browns
Jacoby Brissett just threw through a window that was about thistight to DPJ.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) November 13, 2022
What a throw and catch to pick up a first. The two of them have a nice connection here early.#Browns
Dolphins answer #Browns opening score quickly with a 10-play, 84-yard TD drive.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) November 13, 2022
Think there's gonna be a lot of points scored here today.
efficient drive to kick things off@hbryant17 | #Browns pic.twitter.com/9ZNUto0r2l— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 13, 2022
Harrison walking in for 6 🤟— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 13, 2022
📺: #CLEvsMIA on CBS pic.twitter.com/HpukWtTgO6
Brissett bomb on the first play of the game!— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 13, 2022
📺: #CLEvsMIA on CBS pic.twitter.com/IStrKGcI1g
Harrison Bryant TD — just a perfect first drive for the #Browns.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) November 13, 2022
And a ton of credit belongs to Jerome Ford for that huge kick return to get things started.
WHAT A START— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 13, 2022
And on the first play, Brissett hits DPJ for a deep ball.#Browns now at Miami's 15 after just one play from scrimmage. https://t.co/107PXjwsFX— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) November 13, 2022
Fresh off IR, Jerome Ford returns the opening kickoff for 48 yards.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) November 13, 2022
Excellent start for the #Browns.
hometown kid ready to show out 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IUygjaN0kx— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 13, 2022
Ready to rock.#Browns pic.twitter.com/Csk7yCVMlw— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) November 13, 2022
man of the people 👏 @gnewsii— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 13, 2022
let's fill up this place y'all! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/IoQuat4Ni7
Dawg Pound For Life pic.twitter.com/yp6eIIWxQ7— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 13, 2022
taking in some rays 🏝️ pic.twitter.com/DruoJVxYnh— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 13, 2022
love to see 2⃣1⃣ out there 💪 pic.twitter.com/nvBCDH8ygt— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 13, 2022
It’s almost time!!! Go @browns! Time for a big win in the Miami Sun! pic.twitter.com/MoPW5sG0bK— Nathan Zegura (@NathanZegura) November 13, 2022
Our inactives for #CLEvsMIA— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 13, 2022
beach vibes 🌺 pic.twitter.com/6SFY2C3Q3x— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 13, 2022
📍 in the building pic.twitter.com/2ztjUWQAuu— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 13, 2022
Can’t wait to get Jim back asap! Jeff Phelps and I will do our part to bring you a great call of a massive @browns game down in Miami https://t.co/KM4WdvX04l— Nathan Zegura (@NathanZegura) November 13, 2022
Jim Donovan is under the weather and won't be in the booth for today's game.— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 13, 2022
Looking forward to having him back soon 🧡
.@denzelward back at it today 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Xjt4g6v4RV— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 13, 2022
beautiful *dolphin noises* day for some football, isn't it @MiamiDolphins? ☀️ pic.twitter.com/uob0sP8tvT— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 13, 2022
Happy Gameday!! Feels good to be back 🤙#CLEvsMIA | #Browns pic.twitter.com/0UyDajo2mR— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 13, 2022