Live Updates: Browns vs. Ravens in Week 7

Check out tweets and posts from Browns social media from Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Final. pic.twitter.com/aWQd09FFyC— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 23, 2022
Cade York's 60-yard field goal attempt to tie the game is blocked.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 23, 2022
"CLEVELAND HAS GOT IT!"— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 23, 2022
Jeremiah punches it out to force the TO 🥊 pic.twitter.com/6wCvUTbpMh
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah forced a fumbled on Kenyan Drake when the Ravens were at the #Browns 23-yard line.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 23, 2022
Browns recovered. That is a HUGE play by the Cleveland D.
3:12 left.
Jacoby Brissett hits Donovan Peoples-Jones for a 37-yard gain. Cleveland now at Baltimore's 42.#Browns offense is moving in a very critical moment of the season.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 23, 2022
we got a good one down the stretch 🍿 pic.twitter.com/GPHsc7WSiP— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 23, 2022
TE Pharaoh Brown is now questionable to return with a neck injury.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 23, 2022
If he stays out, that leaves just Harrison Bryant as the lone healthy #Browns tight end.
Chubb passed this mark on the last drive.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 23, 2022
He's now fourth in franchise history in rushing yards.#Browns https://t.co/hhLmW297Xs
money from 37 out 💸 pic.twitter.com/uD5O2vLIOh— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 23, 2022
Ravens go up 20-10 on a goal-line run by Gus Edwards.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 23, 2022
Calais Campbell with a strip sack on Jacoby Brissett. Ravens recover the ball at #Browns' 37-yard line.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 23, 2022
That's brutal.
another one!! 3 and out with 2 sacks to start the half 🥵 pic.twitter.com/F2mva6prWv— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 23, 2022
Taven Bryan picks up his first sack of the season and forces a three-and-out for the Ravens to open the second half.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 23, 2022
M.J. Emerson Jr. starts off the second half with a big hit and sack on Lamar Jackson.#Browns— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 23, 2022
halfway through#CLEvsBAL | #Browns pic.twitter.com/fTBLFo298y— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 23, 2022
where only Amari could get it 🎯😱— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 23, 2022
Ravens take a 13-10 lead on an 8-yard run from Gus Edwards.#Browns gave them life on a 26-yard completion from Jackson to Rashod Bateman on 3rd-and-11.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 23, 2022
Through three drives, #Browns D has held Lamar Jackson to 38 scrimmage yards, 31 of which came on his lone completion of the game.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 23, 2022
Mark Andrews has zero catches.
The early defensive game plan has worked.
#Browns defense does another good job of limiting the damage after a 46-yard punt return.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 23, 2022
Forced a 3-and-out and held Ravens to another field goal from 45 yards.
Browns lead 10-6.
1 down, 3 to go#CLEvsBAL | #Browns pic.twitter.com/XT06oqgw3C— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 23, 2022
Amari Ferrari put the burners on!! 🏎️💨— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 23, 2022
That's three sacks in the last five quarters now for Myles Garrett.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 23, 2022
Six total on the year. #Browns
It's good! 👌 pic.twitter.com/1C2AqX7YFO— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 23, 2022
Cade York's field goal attempt from 41 yards is good.#Browns lead 10-3.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 23, 2022
Brissett to Cooper. 55-yard 💣.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 23, 2022
That's how you start drive No. 2. #Browns have been moving the ball early here.
#Browns force a stop and 32-yard field goal from Justin Tucker on first defensive drive of the day.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 23, 2022
on the board first in Baltimore!#CLEvsBAL | #Browns pic.twitter.com/dM1Eaeyl5S— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 23, 2022
light work when you have this O-line 🙏— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 23, 2022
List of all NFL players to record at least 8 rushing TDs in each of their first five seasons:— Dan Murphy (@DMurph_BrownsPR) October 23, 2022
Jim Brown
Emmitt Smith
LaDainian Tomlinson
Adrian Peterson
Nick Chubb
#Browns cap off their opening drive with a 2-yard TD run from Nick Chubb, who extends his NFL rushing TD lead to 8.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 23, 2022
Great work from Jacoby Brissett on that drive — 5-5 for 56 yards.
Cleveland leads 7-0.
let's get it y'all! 🤟 pic.twitter.com/Ox0hVXBcjF— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 23, 2022
never take the moment for Grant-ed pic.twitter.com/l3gSV1Al7F— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 23, 2022
This is a BIG ONE. Let’s go @browns!!!! Gotta find a way to get that win! pic.twitter.com/vYkgAgsiG0— Nathan Zegura (@NathanZegura) October 23, 2022
Chief checking in for #NationalTightEndsDay 🤙 pic.twitter.com/ANejpW57zN— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 23, 2022
focused on the mission pic.twitter.com/bhlYlj1HTP— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 23, 2022
It's a big one today.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 23, 2022
#Browns pic.twitter.com/2o2PuO0Xgj
Nick Chubb needs 32 rushing yards today to pass Greg Pruitt (5,496) for fourth on the #Browns' all-time rushing leaderboard.— Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) October 23, 2022
Our inactives for #CLEvsBAL— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 23, 2022
Good to have Jim back on the call today! 👏 pic.twitter.com/i45gl6Rgwm— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 23, 2022
Sunday stylin pic.twitter.com/6ErFjIpWh0— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 23, 2022
.@debo set to make his #Browns debut 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Jg2wqKrUcE— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 23, 2022
Happy #NationalTightEndsDay to the guys! 🙌@NFL | #Browns pic.twitter.com/KqPa2edk4J— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 23, 2022
📍 arrived and ready pic.twitter.com/TwJyNgBcVk— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 23, 2022
divisional match in B-more#CLEvsBAL | #Browns pic.twitter.com/cXYm3HHm4e— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 23, 2022