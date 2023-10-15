Long-time Browns kicker Phil Dawson fires up fans with pregame guitar smash

Dawson served as the Dawg Pound Captain on Sunday

Oct 15, 2023 at 02:10 PM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

Phil

To the surprise of Browns fans, former Browns kicker Phil Dawson energized the crowd when he emerged from the Dawg Pound tunnel on Sunday at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The crowd cheered as Dawson took out the guitar decorated in the colors of his former team, the 49ers, from its case and smashed it against the amp.

He was hinted at being in the building by the Browns when he made it on the Browns vs. 49ers pre-game comic poster. The Browns and 49ers fans in the building gave him a standing ovation.

Dawson played for Cleveland from 1999-2012 and San Francisco for four years from 2013-16. He played in over 300 NFL games and made 441 career field goals over his career. Dawson retired after the 2018 season with an 84 percent career field goal success rate.

