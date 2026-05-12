Madison named 2026 Browns Girls High School Flag Football champion

Kennedy Ross spearheaded the process of starting the team at Madison after seeing USA girls youth flag football on TV with her dad. She remembered playing flag football during her childhood and wanted to return to the sport. She had heard of other surrounding schools starting teams through the Browns' program, and with the help of her dad, started the team at Madison during her sophomore year.

Over the past three years, their team has continued to grow. What started out their first year as a small group of athletes interested in trying a new sport turned into a group that has developed as a team and created a future for themselves in the game. Kennedy Ross is continuing her flag football career at Heidelberg University in Ohio.

They have continued on that upward trajectory this season, claiming the title for the Browns Girls High School Flag Football Championship Tournament this season. They will now have the chance to play for the inaugural OHSAA the Girls High School Flag Football State Championship title and close out the season on a high note.

"The girls are so excited and again just to see the growth that will come from this," Madison coach Jay Ross said. "We got involved in flag football at Madison because we watched a championship game three years ago. So, there may be some people that see a championship game Saturday or tonight and want to play or get it at their school, and it's just going to continue to grow and explode."