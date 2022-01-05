Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio earn local PFWA awards

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett and OL Joel Bitonio each have earned awards from the local chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) for the 2021 season. Garrett was voted the PFWA Joe Thomas Award winner for the second consecutive season and Garrett and Bitonio were named co-winners of the PFWA Dino Lucarelli 'Good Guy Award.'

Garrett, who was selected to his third career Pro Bowl, set the Browns single-season sack record this year with 15. He has appeared in all 16 games and recorded a career-high 50 tackles, while adding three passes defensed, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown. His sack total is currently tied for third in the NFL and he had a six game stretch with recording at least one full sack. In Week 3, he was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after recording a Browns single-game record 4.5 sacks. Garrett is the first player to win the Joe Thomas Award in consecutive seasons.

The 'Good Guy Award' is given annually to a player for his cooperation with the media and for the way the player carries himself in the community and with his teammates. Bitonio has won the award three times, the most in team history, while Garrett is a first-time honoree.

Cleveland Browns PFWA

Joe Thomas Award - Player of the Year Winners:

2001 LB Jamir Miller

2002 RB William Green

2003 LB Andra Davis

2004 SS Robert Griffith

2005 RB Reuben Droughns

2006 LB Kamerion Wimbley

2007 QB Derek Anderson

2008 DL Shaun Rogers

2009 KR Joshua Cribbs

2010 RB Peyton Hillis

2011 LB D'Qwell Jackson

2012 K Phil Dawson

2013 WR Josh Gordon

2014 OL Joe Thomas

2015 TE Gary Barnidge

2016 OL Joe Thomas

2017 RB Duke Johnson Jr.

2018 QB Baker Mayfield

2019 RB Nick Chubb

2020 DE Myles Garrett

2021 DE Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns PFWA Dino Lucarelli

'Good Guy Award' Winners:

2001 QB Tim Couch

2002 DB Corey Fuller

2003 OL Shaun O'Hara

2004 DB Daylon McCutcheon

2005 OL Jeff Faine

2006 DB Brian Russell

2007 K Phil Dawson

2008 DB Brandon McDonald

2009 LB David Bowens

2010 OL Joe Thomas

2011 DB Mike Adams

2012 LB D'Qwell Jackson

2013 OL Joe Thomas

2014 QB Brian Hoyer

2015 QB Josh McCown

2016 LB Christian Kirksey

2017 OL Joel Bitonio

2018 OL Joel Bitonio

2019 DL Sheldon Richardson

2020 DL Larry Ogunjobi