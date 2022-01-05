Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio earn local PFWA awards

Garrett was voted the PFWA Joe Thomas Award winner for the second consecutive season and Garrett and Bitonio were named co-winners of the PFWA Dino Lucarelli ‘Good Guy Award'

Jan 05, 2022 at 10:30 AM
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett and OL Joel Bitonio each have earned awards from the local chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) for the 2021 season. Garrett was voted the PFWA Joe Thomas Award winner for the second consecutive season and Garrett and Bitonio were named co-winners of the PFWA Dino Lucarelli 'Good Guy Award.' 

Garrett, who was selected to his third career Pro Bowl, set the Browns single-season sack record this year with 15. He has appeared in all 16 games and recorded a career-high 50 tackles, while adding three passes defensed, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown. His sack total is currently tied for third in the NFL and he had a six game stretch with recording at least one full sack. In Week 3, he was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after recording a Browns single-game record 4.5 sacks. Garrett is the first player to win the Joe Thomas Award in consecutive seasons. 

The 'Good Guy Award' is given annually to a player for his cooperation with the media and for the way the player carries himself in the community and with his teammates. Bitonio has won the award three times, the most in team history, while Garrett is a first-time honoree. 

Joe Thomas Award - Player of the Year Winners:

2001   LB Jamir Miller

2002   RB William Green

2003   LB Andra Davis

2004   SS Robert Griffith

2005   RB Reuben Droughns

2006   LB Kamerion Wimbley

2007   QB Derek Anderson

2008   DL Shaun Rogers

2009   KR Joshua Cribbs

2010   RB Peyton Hillis

2011   LB D'Qwell Jackson

2012   K Phil Dawson

2013   WR Josh Gordon

2014   OL Joe Thomas

2015   TE Gary Barnidge

2016   OL Joe Thomas

2017   RB Duke Johnson Jr.

2018   QB Baker Mayfield

2019   RB Nick Chubb

2020   DE Myles Garrett

2021   DE Myles Garrett

'Good Guy Award' Winners:

2001   QB Tim Couch

2002   DB Corey Fuller

2003   OL Shaun O'Hara

2004   DB Daylon McCutcheon

2005   OL Jeff Faine

2006   DB Brian Russell

2007   K Phil Dawson

2008   DB Brandon McDonald

2009   LB David Bowens

2010   OL Joe Thomas

2011   DB Mike Adams

2012   LB D'Qwell Jackson

2013   OL Joe Thomas

2014   QB Brian Hoyer

2015   QB Josh McCown

2016   LB Christian Kirksey

2017   OL Joel Bitonio

2018   OL Joel Bitonio

2019   DL Sheldon Richardson

2020   DL Larry Ogunjobi 

2021   OL Joel Bitonio and DE Myles Garrett

