Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio lead their position groups in Pro Bowl fan voting

Two of the Browns' top leaders and most consistent players have taken an early commanding lead on their respective positions in the NFL Pro Bowl fan vote.

Myles Garrett leads all defensive ends in the league with 150,268 votes, which also places him No. 5 among all players behind Jonathan Taylor (168,222), Travis Kelce (158,633), Cooper Kupp (156,176) and Tom Brady (151,305). Garrett has recorded a career-high 14 sacks this season and is one sack away from breaking the single-season franchise sack record.

Joel Bitonio also leads all guards with 78,509 votes. Bitonio, an eight-year veteran, has played every snap this season — continuing a streak that extends back to 2017 — and has once again been one of the most reliable cogs in the trenches.

The Pro Bowl fan vote counts toward one-third of determining the league's 88 Pro Bowl players. Fans can cast their votes by tweeting #ProBowlVote along with the first and last name of the player, the player's official Twitter handle or a hashtag including the player's first and last name. Voting via Twitter is in addition to the online ballot at NFL.com/ProBowlVote, which will be available throughout the entire voting period. The period ends Dec. 16.