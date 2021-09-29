Myles Garrett puts personal touch on 2nd Downtown Cleveland mural 

Garrett said he nearly teared up when he saw the mural for the first time. He shared the joy with his family, who all looked up to his grandmother in a similar way as Garrett, and credited his grandmother for inspiring him to give back to Cleveland and use his platform to make a difference in the community. Garrett was honored in 2020 as the Browns' Walter Payton Man of the Year, which recognizes NFL players for their commitment to the community in addition to their on-field excellence.

"I'm just really honored to have her put up there," he said. "I know everybody won't understand the impact that she has on me, but the only reason why I'm able to give back to the city and play for the city is because she had that impact on me. I'm blessed to be here in front of y'all and be the person I am.

"(She taught me) to walk around and be respected for not only playing on Sundays and Mondays, but also just being a quality person and someone your family members can look up to. That means more to me than producing and getting sacks."

Garrett's mural was one of several steps he's taken to plant roots in Cleveland that extend beyond the football field. In April, he unveiled a "Cleveland is the Reason" mural outside the Cleveland Visitors Center on Euclid Avenue and helped piece together a painting that depicts Cleveland icons of sports, culture, and rock 'n' roll.

Garrett's mural process is part of the #VoicesofCLE art project, organized to help animate Downtown Cleveland spaces and storefronts, following the events of May 30, 2020. He said he's planning to create more murals in the future and continue to leave more footprints around a city he's embraced since the Browns drafted him first overall in the 2017 draft.

"I have some in the works," he said. "We're in the brainstorming process and have plans for more murals to go up later this year or early next year.