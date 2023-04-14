NBA Board of Governors approves Milwaukee Bucks ownership share purchase by Dee and Jimmy Haslam

The NBA Board of Governors has approved the ownership share purchase of the Milwaukee Bucks by investors Dee and Jimmy Haslam from team co-owner Marc Lasry.

The Haslams will join Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan as co-owners of the Bucks. Edens, who purchased the team with Lasry in 2014, will serve as Governor of the Bucks for the next five years, succeeding Lasry in that role.

Together with Edens and Dinan, Haslam Sports Group (HSG) will control and operate the Bucks; Fiserv Forum; the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center, the team's training center; the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks' G League affiliate; and Bucks Gaming, the team's 2K League affiliate.

"On behalf of Jamie and the entire ownership group, I want to welcome Dee, Jimmy and the Haslam family to the Bucks," said Edens. "The Bucks have a special bond with the people of Milwaukee and throughout Wisconsin, and we're looking forward to working closely with Dee and Jimmy to further build upon our team's success, both on and off the court. Their professional sports experience and profound engagement and desire to positively impact communities will provide important contributions to our franchise's long-term success. We're very proud of the impact our ownership group has had over the past nine years and believe that we're well-positioned for an even brighter future."

"We are equally honored and excited for the opportunity to invest in the Milwaukee Bucks and join the Edens and Dinan families as partners," said Dee and Jimmy Haslam. "This ownership group has created a championship organization both on and off the court, a standard that is rare in sports, and we highly respect the team they have built. We have tremendous appreciation for the impressive history of basketball in Milwaukee and the passionate and loyal fan base. We appreciate the power of sports and its unique ability to bring people together and make a positive difference in our communities. We are thrilled to join the NBA and look forward to providing the support necessary for the Bucks to continue to achieve sustainable success."