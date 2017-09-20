News

Need to Know: Myles Garrett making 'huge progress' as high ankle sprain heals

Sep 20, 2017 at 09:48 AM
/assets/images/imported/CLE/photos/2014/patrick-maks.jpg
Patrick Maks

Staff  Writer

Myles Garrett could be back on the field sooner than later.

Head coach Hue Jackson said the rookie defensive end and No. 1 overall pick has made "huge progress" following a high ankle sprain that has sidelined him for the first two weeks of the season.

Garrett, who suffered the injury days before the Browns' season opener, was seen in the locker room during media availability without a protective walking boot.

And while that development marked a step in the right direction, Jackson cautioned the team won't hurry the talented pass rusher back on to the field.

Asked if Garrett could play in Sunday's game against the Colts, Jackson said, "I'm not going to say that."

"Let's just see where he is," he continued, "but he's getting there."

Garrett, who totaled 31 sacks in three years at Texas A&M, is expected to give Cleveland's pass rush a major boost when he returns.

— Jackson revealed wide receiver Ricardo Louis is the team's emergency quarterback and Cleveland has a "little package" with dynamic running back Duke Johnson. "We'll be in the single-wing, baby," he said, laughing. "We'll be going. That's right."

— After a career game against the Ravens, wide receiver Rashard Higgins will have the chance to follow up on that performance Sunday in Indianapolis. "He's going to play. There is no question about that," Jackson said of Higgins, who caught seven passes for 95 yards. "Whether he starts at the X, we haven't made that decision yet."

— After facing veterans Ben Roethlisberger and Joe Flacco, Cleveland's defense will take on second-year quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who finds himself still learning the Colts offense after being traded there earlier this month.

"I think he is a veteran player who has played in a good system in New England. The game is not too big for him. He understands how to play," Jackson said of Brissett, who passed for 400 yards in two starts with the Patriots last season.

"I'm sure, just like any other new quarterback in a new organization, he's trying to learn a bunch of different guys and how they do things. I think he is very poised. I think he runs what they're asking him to do. I think he's doing that extremely well, and I think he's trying to do everything he can to help their football team win. That's a tough spot to be in that he is in, but at the same time, this is the National Football League."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position
news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall
news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season
news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots
news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'
news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'
news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft
news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans
news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'
news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason
news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week
news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field
Advertising