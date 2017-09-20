Need to Know: Myles Garrett making 'huge progress' as high ankle sprain heals

Myles Garrett could be back on the field sooner than later.

Head coach Hue Jackson said the rookie defensive end and No. 1 overall pick has made "huge progress" following a high ankle sprain that has sidelined him for the first two weeks of the season.

Garrett, who suffered the injury days before the Browns' season opener, was seen in the locker room during media availability without a protective walking boot.

And while that development marked a step in the right direction, Jackson cautioned the team won't hurry the talented pass rusher back on to the field.

Asked if Garrett could play in Sunday's game against the Colts, Jackson said, "I'm not going to say that."

"Let's just see where he is," he continued, "but he's getting there."

Garrett, who totaled 31 sacks in three years at Texas A&M, is expected to give Cleveland's pass rush a major boost when he returns.

— Jackson revealed wide receiver Ricardo Louis is the team's emergency quarterback and Cleveland has a "little package" with dynamic running back Duke Johnson. "We'll be in the single-wing, baby," he said, laughing. "We'll be going. That's right."

— After a career game against the Ravens, wide receiver Rashard Higgins will have the chance to follow up on that performance Sunday in Indianapolis. "He's going to play. There is no question about that," Jackson said of Higgins, who caught seven passes for 95 yards. "Whether he starts at the X, we haven't made that decision yet."

— After facing veterans Ben Roethlisberger and Joe Flacco, Cleveland's defense will take on second-year quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who finds himself still learning the Colts offense after being traded there earlier this month.

"I think he is a veteran player who has played in a good system in New England. The game is not too big for him. He understands how to play," Jackson said of Brissett, who passed for 400 yards in two starts with the Patriots last season.