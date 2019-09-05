New Cleveland Browns Pint Glasses

Sep 05, 2019 at 12:50 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
For a limited time only, with purchase of a Browns bundle, you can get a one-of-a-kind collectible Cleveland Browns Pint Glass. New players will be featured throughout the season, so be sure to come back and collect them all.

This is a limited time offer at participating Ohio locations. They're available while supplies last. exclusively at Buffalo Wild Wings. Please drink responsibly.

Promotional Offer

The $14.99 Browns Bundle includes snack wings (boneless or traditional), fries, and a one-of-a-kind collectible Cleveland Browns pint glass

Launch Schedule

Sept. 8: Baker Mayfield

Oct. 15: Myles Garrett

Oct. 27: Nick Chubb

Nov. 10: Jarvis Landry

Nov. 24: Denzel Ward

Dec. 8: Odell Beckham Jr.

Here are the participating locations.

Table inside Article
Address City
310 W. State Street Alliance
1830 East Main Street Ashland
23 West Union Athens
18865 Giles Road Aurora
6000 Mahoning Ave. Austintown
32914 Walker Road Avon Lake
7401 Market Street #801 Boardman
1550 East Wooster Bowling Green
5020 Tiedeman Road Brooklyn
6340 Prentiss School St. Canal Winchester
5062 Dressler Road NW Canton
152 Summit Avenue Circleville
724 Prospect Avenue East Cleveland
12459 Cedar Road Cleveland Heights
1690 Georgesville Square Dr Columbus
2151 North High Street Columbus
5240 Bethel Centre Mall Columbus
968 West Fifth Avenue Columbus
1120 Hotel Drive Defiance
475 N. Houk Road Delaware
6595 Perimeter Loop Drive Dublin
239 Midway Blvd Elyria
3011 Westgate Mall Fairview Park
15080 Flag City Drive Findley
2200 Sean Drive, Suite L Fremont
1380 Cherry Bottom Road Gahanna
215 Upper River Road Gallipolis
603 Hebron Road Heath
1710 Hilliard-Rome Rd Hilliard
1001 Ironton Hills Ironton
176 East Main Street Kent
1283 North Memorial Drive Lancaster
2948 Allentown Road Lima
5433 Mayfield Road Lyndhurst
1573 Marion Mount Gilead Rd Marion
651 Coleman's Crossing Blvd. Marysville
235 Lincoln Way West Massillon
425 West Dussel Drive Maumee
5050 Eastpointe Drive Medina
9566 Diamond Centre Dr. Mentor
907 Coshocton Avenue Mt. Vernon
907 Coshocton Avenue New Philadelphia
950 Great East Plaza Niles
949 N. Lexington-Springmill Road Ontario
3555 Navarre Avenue Oregon
3555 Navarre Avenue Portsmouth
3878 Attucks Drive Powell
2386 Taylor Square Drive Reynoldsburg
50725 Ohio Valley Place Access Road Saint Clairsville
814 Crossing Road Sandusky
2080 Michigan St. Sidney
442 Fortman Drive St. Marys
9062 State Route 14 Streetsboro
8465 Pearl Road Strongsville
100 South Shaffer Park Drive Tiffin
6710 West Central Avenue Toledo
26200 Harvard Road Warrensville Heights
807 Polaris Parkway Westerville
36455 Euclid Avenue Willoughby
4122 Burbank Road Wooster

