News & Notes: Freddie Kitchens on the D-Line's monster night in Tampa: 'That is what I expect'

Devaroe Lawrence added two sacks in the second half to give the defensive line five of the team's seven sacks on the night.

"We feel like you have to have four guys who can get after the passer," Kitchens said, "and I think those guys can."

-- Kitchens said he hopes rookie kicker Austin Seibert's confidence is boosted after Friday's performance. The fifth-round pick connected on a 54-yard attempt -- 3 yards longer than his longest make during his college career -- and made his three other attempts to finish a perfect 4-of-4.

Kitchens has been matter of fact when describing the kicking competition, which has seen its share of ups and downs since the start of camp.

Veteran punter Britton Colquitt served as the holder on all four attempts.

"We do not give excuses for missed kicks," Kitchens said. "You either put them through the upright or you did not. There are no real excuses for it so whoever the holder is, the ball needs to go through the uprights."

-- Kitchens said he respected Colts quarterback Andrew Luck's stunning decision to retire Saturday.

Kitchens first met Luck years back at the wedding of Jim Dray, a former tight end under Kitchens with the Cardinals who now serves as a Browns quality control assistant. Kitchens and Luck talked at the team's joint practices in Indianapolis, when Luck watched from the sidelines while recovering from a foot/ankle injury.