News & Notes: WR Amari Cooper "feeling better" as he deals with a heel injury

Browns defense on the road

While the Browns have been a dominant defensive team throughout the season, some of their biggest slip ups as a defense have come on the road. As they head on the road for the final regular season game against the Bengals – and again for the Wild Card game in the playoffs – their ability to play on the road will be critical.

When the Browns traveled to Houston and faced the Texans in Week 16, the defense demonstrated their potential as they held them to only a touchdown on a kickoff return until the fourth quarter when the starters were subbed out.

LB Sione Takitaki said they knew as a unit they had to play better on the road, and to have that level of success on the road against the Texans built confidence for their defense.