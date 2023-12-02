NFL announces Michael Woods II suspended for final six regular season games

The NFL announced on Friday that WR Michael Woods II is suspended for the final six games of the regular season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.
Woods is on the reserve/non-football injury list after he tore his Achilles in April.
The Browns originally drafted Woods in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. Woods transferred from Arkansas to Oklahoma for his senior year of college. He started 38 of 43 games in his collegiate career from 2018-21 and caught 118 passes for 1,648 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Woods played in 10 games during his rookie season in 2022, finishing the season with five receptions for 45 yards.