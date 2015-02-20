NFL Combine Quick Hits: Wide Receivers

INDIANAPOLIS – There are two wide receivers who have separated themselves from pack – West Virginia's Kevin White and Alabama's Amari Cooper — so much so, that most draft experts project they won't be available when the Browns pick at No. 12.

But there's a crop of other playmakers at the position who could end up being just as productive in the NFL.

DeVante Parker (pictured above)

College: Louisville

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 211 pounds

Big picture: Parker managed to fly under the radar thanks to a foot injury that forced him to miss the first seven games of the season, yet he still posted 855 yards and five touchdowns. Parker is most dangerous after the catch, as he consistently made explosive plays in college.

Scouts say: Parker's frame isn't exactly imposing but he arguably has the best hands in the draft. He's able to box out cornerbacks in the red zone using body control in the air, making difficult catches look easy.

Other notes: Had only three drops in the last three seasons… If nabbed by the Vikings at No. 11, he'd reunite with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater …Very humble, relaxed personality … Stayed in school for his senior season, even though draft experts had him pegged as a late first-rounder last season … Averaged 19.8 points per game as a small forward on his high school basketball team.