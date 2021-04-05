NFL OnePass App launches for fans to reserve tickets to NFL Draft Experience in Cleveland

The NFL Draft Experience, the NFL's interactive football theme park, will be free and open to the public around FirstEnergy Stadium during all three days of the Draft (April 29-May 1) and will utilize learnings and protocols from Super Bowl fan experiences in Tampa to keep fans safe.

To manage capacity, reservations will be required to attend the Draft Experience through the NFL OnePass app, which is now available for download.

Fans must download the app and select a date and session to reserve a FREE ticket. Once activated, fans can use NFL OnePass to play games, receive digital content and enter to win exclusive prizes. Session registration will be limited to one session over the three-day period for two adults and up to five minors per transaction.

To celebrate the next generation of the NFL as they take the stage in Cleveland, NFL Draft Experience will offer fans the opportunity to participate in immersive exhibits, sponsor activations, take photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, enjoy the youth-focused Play 60 Zone, and shop exclusive merchandise at the NFL Shop presented by Visa all while taking in the sites of iconic Downtown Cleveland.

Fans with a Draft Experience reservations will also have access to get inside First Energy Stadium to kick a field goal, enjoy food and beverage in designated areas and other activities.

Draft Experience will also feature a 40-yard dash, vertical jump against NFL players on LED screens and a Super Bowl rings display. Activations include -

40-Yard Dash presented by Castrol

Bud Light Legends Bar

NFL Draft Set presented by Rocket Mortgage

Pepsi NFL Helmet Photo Opportunity

NFL Draft Photo Frames presented by Panini

Additional Panini booth where fans can get their own digital trading cards and official NFL trading cards

Oakley's interactive O-Lab for fans to test products and vision technologies

Gatorade activation where fans can pick up complimentary bottles of BOLT24

Fans will have an opportunity to collect additional virtual autographs during Draft week by downloading the NFL OnePass app and entering the virtual queue to have an autograph card signed by a player or Legend, including personalization. The virtual autograph stage will have a limited capacity and will run daily all three days of the Draft. Browns players and Legends will also be on-site for Chalk Talks hosted by NFL Network's Kimmi Chex. The complete lineup of talent set to appear on the virtual stage will be announced at a later date.

The NFL Draft Experience is free but, reservations are required through the NFL OnePass app. Draft Experience hours of operation -