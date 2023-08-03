NFL Top 100 Players list: Nick Chubb ranks No. 29

Chubb was third in the league in rushing yards last season

Aug 02, 2023 at 08:00 PM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Contributor

080223_Chubb

RB Nick Chubb has been voted the No. 29 player in the NFL on the "Top 100 Players of 2023" rankings.

Chubb, who was ranked the 33rd-best player in the 2022 rankings, had another stellar campaign last season, racking up a career-high 1,525 rushing yards and a career-high 12 rushing touchdowns.

A six-year veteran, Chubb has averaged a stellar 5.24 yards per carry in his career, the sixth-best mark by any NFL player since 1946.

Za'Darius Smith, the Browns' edge rusher, was also ranked No. 84 in the Top 100 Players of 2023 list.

