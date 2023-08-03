NFL Top 100 Players list: Nick Chubb ranks No. 29

RB Nick Chubb has been voted the No. 29 player in the NFL on the "Top 100 Players of 2023" rankings.
Chubb, who was ranked the 33rd-best player in the 2022 rankings, had another stellar campaign last season, racking up a career-high 1,525 rushing yards and a career-high 12 rushing touchdowns.
A six-year veteran, Chubb has averaged a stellar 5.24 yards per carry in his career, the sixth-best mark by any NFL player since 1946.
Za'Darius Smith, the Browns' edge rusher, was also ranked No. 84 in the Top 100 Players of 2023 list.