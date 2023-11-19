RB Nick Chubb back at Cleveland Browns Stadium for first time since season-ending injury

Nov 19, 2023 at 01:16 PM
During the introductions for the Browns before kickoff against the Steelers on Sunday, the Browns honored their running back Nick Chubb. Chubb was called out after introducing the Browns defense and received a loud cheer from the crowd. The Browns fans continuously chanted "Chubb" for about one minute before the national anthem began.

This was Chubb's first time visiting Cleveland Browns Stadium on game day since Week 1 when they played against the Bengals. Chubb had suffered a torn MCL and a partially torn ACL during the Browns' Week 2 game against the Steelers on Sept. 18 and is in the process of recovering.

