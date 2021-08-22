Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett ranked highly on NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2021

Nick Chubb found ways to run through defenders and carry the Browns offense. Myles Garrett found ways to run through blockers and carry the Browns defense.

Both were among the most vital players to contribute to Cleveland's success in 2020, when the Browns snapped an 18-year playoff drought and advanced to the AFC Divisional Playoffs. Now, both have been voted as two of the league's top players in 2021.

Chubb was ranked No. 26 while Garrett was slotted at No. 16 in NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2021, voted by players across the league. They join QB Baker Mayfield (No. 71) and WR Jarvis Landry (No. 94) as current Browns to make the list, which revealed Nos. 40-11 on Sunday night.

Despite missing four games last season, Chubb earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl nomination and rushed for 1,067 rushing yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns to pace the Browns offense to third overall in the league in rushing. Garrett, meanwhile, recorded 12 sacks in 14 games and registered a career-high 48 tackles and four forced fumbles. He also totaled 10 tackles for a loss and 18 quarterback hits and earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.