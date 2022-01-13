Nick Chubb nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Year

Chubb finished second in the NFL with 1,259 rushing yards and recorded five games with at least 100 rushing yards

Jan 13, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Browns_21_FedExPotYNom_Chubb_2560x1440

Nick Chubb brought his usual dose of consistency and power to the Browns backfield in 2021, finishing second in the NFL with 1,259 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns in 14 games.

That production has set Chubb up for one of the league's top awards recognizing the best running backs in the league — he's been nominated as a finalist for the FedEx Ground Player of the Year and will compete with the Colts' Jonathan Taylor and the Bengals' Joe Mixon in a fan vote to determine the winner.

Chubb recorded five games with at least 100 rushing yards, which is tied for the second-most such games among NFL running backs this year. He became the sixth player all-time to record at least 950 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns in each of his first four seasons.

Chubb's nomination comes after he was nominated for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week three times across the season. He won the award once in Week 9 after rushing for two touchdowns and 137 yards against the Bengals, and now he has a chance to take home the accolade dedicated to work from the whole season.

Fans can cast their votes from Jan. 13 through Feb. 10 at nfl.com/fedex, via a Twitter poll on the @NFL official handle, or the NFL Mobile App.

FedEx will announce the 2021 FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year winners at NFL Honors presented by Invisalign, a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally on Feb. 10 from 9-11 p.m. (ET and PT) on ABC and simulcast on ESPN+ and NFL Network from YouTube Theater at the SoFi Entertainment District in Los Angeles.

