Nick Chubb nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Nick Chubb was a constant force for the Browns throughout their wild 26-24 win over the Panthers on Sunday in Charlotte — with 22 carries for 141 yards, the three-time Pro Bowler was back to plowing through defenders and picking up crucial gains.

As a result, Chubb is also back on the weekly list for NFL's Ground Player of the Week, given to the top running back performance in the league each week. He joins the Colts' Jonathan Taylor and the Lions' D'Andre Swift on the Week 1 list.

Fans can cast their votes here.