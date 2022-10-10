Nick Chubb nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week for 4th time in 2022

Chubb has been up for the league’s weekly rushing award in all but one week through five games

Oct 10, 2022 at 12:14 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer



Make it four times now already in the 2022 season where Nick Chubb has been nominated for the league's weekly top rushing performance.

Chubb rushed 17 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the Browns' loss to the Chargers on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium, which marked the fourth time in five games this season where he's topped 100 rushing yards. As a result, he's once again been nominated for the NFL's Ground Player of the Week Award.

Chubb was previously on the ballot for the award after Weeks 1, 2 and 3. He'll go up against Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Saints TE Taysom Hill this week. Fans can cast their votes here.

The huge performance propelled Chubb back to the top of the league's rushing leaderboard ahead of Giants RB Saquon Barkley. With 593 yards on the season, Chubb holds a 60-yard lead over Barkley.

Throughout the 2022 season, FedEx and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund will donate $2,000 in the name of each FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week to HBCUs across the United States. Over the course of the season, HBCUs will receive more than $100,000 in grants to support needs-based scholarships through the 2023-2024 school year.

