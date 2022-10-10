Nick Chubb nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week for 4th time in 2022

Make it four times now already in the 2022 season where Nick Chubb has been nominated for the league's weekly top rushing performance.

Chubb rushed 17 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the Browns' loss to the Chargers on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium, which marked the fourth time in five games this season where he's topped 100 rushing yards. As a result, he's once again been nominated for the NFL's Ground Player of the Week Award.

Chubb was previously on the ballot for the award after Weeks 1, 2 and 3. He'll go up against Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Saints TE Taysom Hill this week. Fans can cast their votes here.

The huge performance propelled Chubb back to the top of the league's rushing leaderboard ahead of Giants RB Saquon Barkley. With 593 yards on the season, Chubb holds a 60-yard lead over Barkley.