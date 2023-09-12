Nominate your favorite kid for a chance to be a Browns Junior Reporter

Sep 12, 2023 at 02:49 PM
ClevelandBrowns.com
Wendy's invites you to enter for the chance to have your child be featured as the next Browns Junior Reporter.

One grand prize winner will get the chance to interview a Cleveland Browns player, give the on-field Weather Report at a 2023 Browns home game, and receive a two-day VIP experience package, including club tickets to a home game, pre-game field passes, a VIP tour of Cleveland Browns Stadium, a Browns autographed jersey, and much more!

  • One second-place winner will receive tickets to a home game, a Browns autographed mini-helmet, and one $50 Wendy's gift card
  • Two third-place winners will receive a Browns autographed mini-helmet and one $50 Wendy's gift card
  • Six fourth-place winners will receive one $50 Wendy's gift card

Browns Junior Reporter Submission Deadline: 10/16/2023

