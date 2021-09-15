Odell Beckham Jr. ruled out for Week 2 vs. Texans

Sep 15, 2021
WR Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) will not play in the Browns' second game of the season Sunday against the Houston Texans, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday.

"I'm going to hold out Odell this week," Stefanski said. "That's how I want to handle it this week. I talked to Odell about it. This is my decision and felt like it was the right thing this week."

Beckham, who is still working back to full speed 10 months after undergoing surgery for a torn ACL, will miss his second straight game. He has been a limited participant in most practices dating back to minicamp, but the Browns have stressed their commitment to his rehab plan and won't rush him back into action.

"He's working really hard," Stefanski said. "I'm not going to put a timetable on it, but I think the guy's working to get there."

The Browns dug into their receiver depth last week in Kansas City with Donovan Peoples-Jones earning the start alongside Jarvis Landry. Rookie third-round receiver Anthony Schwartz also stepped up in a big way and recorded three catches for 69 yards — as well as one rush for 17 yards — while Landry filled the rest of the gap with five catches for 71 yards and an 8-yard rushing touchdown.

