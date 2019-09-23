Odell Beckham Jr. says tough loss to Rams 'will be very good for this team'

Head coach Freddie Kitchens accepted blame for the failure to score late and the offense's continued struggles. That type of leadership is why he earned the opportunity to ascend from position coach to interim offensive coordinator to head coach in a short amount of time. But it will also require the team to improve, something Beckham is confident we'll see come to fruition in the weeks ahead.

"We have nothing but support for Coach Freddie (Kitchens)," Beckham said. "He has done a phenomenal job. We just have to take a look at the film to see it. It is a good lesson for us to learn now, and now we know when we are in these kind of games what necessarily we need to do. I think that will be very good for this team."

The Browns will undoubtedly find themselves in some tight games in the near future. In a league built on parity, close contests should be expected, especially for a team with a tough schedule and playoff aspirations. Eventually, the hope is that the talent on the offensive side of the ball will produce more points, not the turnover that ended the Browns' chances Sunday night.

Part of that gradual improvement is simply establishing familiarity amongst each other. This team is just three weeks into what's really its first season spent together. It showed when the Rams, who have been together for deep postseason runs in the past, managed to stand firm in the shadow of their own goal post. But as each week passes, these players will grow more comfortable. That was Beckham's point of emphasis moving forward. The term "moral victory" was not used, understandably, but there are positives to be gained.