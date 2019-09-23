Browns' late comeback bid falls short in Sunday night loss to Rams

The bright lights of Sunday Night Football shined on Cleveland for the first time in 11 years, but the wait will continue for the Browns' first win at home in 2019.

The defending NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams took control of a back-and-forth game early in the fourth quarter, and the Browns never found the proper counter-punch in the 20-13 loss.

The Browns either led or trailed by a single possession throughout the primetime showdown but ultimately couldn't complete the comeback after Cooper Kupp's second of two second-half touchdown catches.

"I was proud of the way these guys competed tonight," Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said. "They fought their ass off until the very end. We just came up short. We do not get any second place finish trophies in this business, but we will keep fighting. I was proud of the way the defense battled. Just kept battling, kept coming back."

Juston Burris' interception of Jared Goff, Cleveland's second of the night, set up the Browns at their own 43-yard line with 2:46 to play. Faced with a third-and-15, Baker Mayfield fired a 27-yard pass to Jarvis Landry to get the Browns inside the 30. Two plays later, he found Damion Ratley at the 9 and got a few more yards thanks to a roughing the passer penalty.

Mayfield's next three passes fell incomplete. His fourth-down throw was intercepted by John Johnson III.

"I think I am going to have recurring nightmares over the throw to Demetrius (Harris) up top. I think I will be able to look at the film and know I have Jarvis (Landry) underneath," Mayfield said, referencing his third-down throw near the goal line. "Just execute. I think that is what it comes down to. Execution down there. Doing your job. We need all 11 guys doing that, and it starts with me."

Mayfield finished 18-of-36 for 195 yards and a touchdown. Nick Chubb powered the Browns offense with 96 rushing yards and 35 through the air.

The Rams out-gained the Browns, 345-270, and weathered three turnovers that Cleveland was only able to turn into three points.

"It takes time to develop offensively," Kitchens said. "We kind of hit the ground running last year because we had been through eight games already so we know what we were doing. I would say, I got to do a better job during the course of the week, putting these guys in better situations and then on gameday.

The Rams were led by Kupp (11 catches, 102 yards) and Brandin Cooks (eight catches, 102 yards). Goff fed them regularly while compiling 269 yards and the two touchdown passes to Kupp.

The Rams took hold of the lead early in the fourth quarter on Kupp's second touchdown of the half, a wide open catch that came on third-and-goal. The 6-yarder capped an eight-play, 72-yard drive, and put the Browns behind, 17-13.