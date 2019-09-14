Olmsted Falls defeats Westlake 49-12 in the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week 

Westlake Demons head coach Dan LaRocco took over a program that went 1-9 in 2018. The goal for LaRocco is to bring the Demons program back to prominence. Three years ago, the Demons had a 7-3 record, and the future looked bright. Unfortunately, due to a few tough seasons, Coach LaRocco is looking to build the Westlake program from the grassroots level up. In this week's High School Game of the Week presented by Ohio Cat and in association with Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM), the Demons welcomed members of the Westlake Youth Football League to run the team onto the field – an incredible experience for the future Demon high school athletes.

In a game shortened due to rain, Olmsted Falls (3-0) created their own downpour on the scoreboard on Friday night at University Hospitals St. John Medical Center Stadium in Westlake on Friday night as the Bulldogs scored early and often in their 49-12 win over Westlake.

Although the Demons were outmatched in this week's game, they would put up a fight early. After Bulldogs' sophomore quarterback Charlie Ciolck started the scoring on a 19-yard run with 8:33 left in the opening quarter, the Demons pulled off a double-pass from Dylan Bednar to Austin Norris for a 76-yard touchdown less than a minute later.

A failed extra point attempt left Olmsted Falls with a one point advantage as the Bulldogs and Demons would continue to trade blows for the majority of the first quarter.

An onside kick and recovery by the Demons would be negated due to an illegal touching penalty and on the ensuing possession, the Bulldogs would score again on a 20-yard touchdown run by running back Alec Wall. The Demons countered with their own fireworks when senior quarterback Travis Monken connected with Bednar for a 67-yard touchdown, but it would be all Bulldogs the rest of the way.

The rest of the game was dominated offensively and defensively by the Olmsted Falls, led by quarterback and game MVP Charlie Ciolck. The score going into halftime was 49-12 Bulldogs and the teams wouldn't resume play as Mother Nature had other intentions.

We would like to recognize a few great volunteers for the Westlake program starting with past president of boosters Gina Redinger, leader of the football backers club Chris Bednar and volunteer announcer Scott Wylie. Without these volunteers and many others, the Demons football program would not be the same. #give10

Next Week: Olmsted Falls (3-0) will host North Ridgeville (0-2) next Friday at Bulldog Stadium and Westlake (0-3) will travel on the road against another formidable foe in Avon Lake (1-1). Good luck to both teams!