On the radar: Alabama WR Amari Cooper

As the 2015 NFL Draft nears, ClevelandBrowns.com is ramping up its coverage to ensure fans know everything about the team's potential picks.

The Browns have two of them in the first round, of course, so there's plenty of turf to cover.

We're starting this daily installment with a look at Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Vitals: 6-1, 211 pounds

Who's linking him to Cleveland?

Why the Browns would be interested: Just because Cleveland beefed up its receiving corps with the signings of veterans Brian Hartline and Dwayne Bowe doesn't mean the team is done addressing a position that accounted for just eight touchdown receptions in 2014. The three veteran leaders at the position -- Hartline, Bowe and Andrew Hawkins -- are all 28 or older. Though he doesn't have the size of West Virginia's Kevin White, Cooper has a route-running tree that makes him dangerous no matter where he's lined up. His experience in a pro-style offense and overall maturity make him a likely first-game starter wherever he's drafted.