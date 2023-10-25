P.J. Walker named starting QB for Week 8 against Seahawks

Stefanski said on Wednesday that there is no structural damage; but based on the MRI, there is residual swelling, which is why Stefanski wanted Watson to focus on rehab.

Prior to the hit on Sunday, Stefanski said that Watson was progressing in the right direction after taking steps last week to being a full participant in practice on Friday. Stefanski did not like that Watson was hit right on the shoulder, and the coming out of Sunday with swelling, he believed it wasn't in Watson's best interest to practice this week.

"He's trying like crazy," Stefanski said. "This is not for lack of effort. He's making every effort he can to be out there, but with the hit he took, I just felt like, and with the swelling makes the most sense to focus on rehab this week and then he'll be out there as soon as he's ready."

Stefanski said that while Watson will rehab this week, the plan is to have him travel with the team to Seattle for their Week 8 matchup.