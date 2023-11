The Browns got a boost from a former player to energize the crowd at Cleveland Browns Stadium before kickoff against the Cardinals.

Phil Taylor, who was drafted by the Browns in 2011 and played for four seasons in Cleveland, took the field amidst a loud cheer from the fans in the stadium. As the Dawg Pound Captain, he took out a Cardinals' themed guitar from its case, swung it and smashed it against the amp as fans erupted in cheers moments before kickoff.