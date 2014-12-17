Play Like A Brown: Joe Haden

What Haden's saying

"I feel like I'm doing what I need to do. I'm trying to become the best cornerback in the game and I work every day to do that. My leadership comes by action and making plays on the field and the way I play the game. I'm just glad coaches know and my teammates know that just the work I put in, how hard I work and how much it means to me to play well and help us win."

What others are saying about Haden

Browns coach Mike Pettine: "No challenge is too big. He looks forward to it. He's not a guy that kind of shies away from that. I think there are times when it's certain coverages or situations where we're not putting him on maybe their No. 1. He wants it, but he's as good a team guy as I've been around. He'll say, 'Coach, wherever you need to use me.' To me, it's been kind of a hallmark of our style of defense, our system, to have that type of corner that you can lock down one receiver or one side of the field and be able to kind of allocate resources coverage wise elsewhere."

Browns defensive coordinator Jim O'Neil: "He's definitely found his groove. I think he's the best corner in football. If you look at his last month, he's gone against Vincent Jackson, A.J. Green, Julio Jones, Sammy Watkins, Andre Johnson. He's played pretty damn well against those receivers, so he's a guy who obviously we're counting on."