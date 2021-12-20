Position-by-position breakdown of Browns roster vs. Raiders

After a rocky week full of unexpected roster transactions and news, the Browns' official gameday roster for Monday against the Raiders is finally set.

Cleveland will have 19 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list for the game, and those transactions have triggered 20 other roster moves to put possible backup and practice squad players in position to play against the Raiders. A roster that's been fluid all week is now set, and the Browns are ready to rally around those available for a big Week 15 matchup at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Here's who's on the gameday roster and who's not for Week 15:

Quarterbacks

Reserve/COVID-19: Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum

Available: Nick Mullens, Kyle Lauletta

Analysis: Mayfield and Keenum were both placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and weren't able to be activated before Monday. That leaves Mullens in line to start, and the Browns have faith in his preparation and poise to lead the offense after watching him on the practice squad all season. Mullens is set to be backed up by Lauletta, who was with the Browns' practice squad last year, rostered through 2021 training camp and spent the season until this point on the Jaguars' practice squad.

Running backs

Reserve/COVID-19: Kareem Hunt

Available: Nick Chubb, D'Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton, John Kelly, FB Andy Janovich,

Analysis: Hunt was placed on the COVID-19 list Friday but was already ruled out from the game with an ankle injury. The Browns are still in good shape at RB with Chubb, Johnson and Felton all available, and all are likely to have prominent roles with several other key playmakers absent from the offense.

Wide receivers

Reserve/COVID-19: Jarvis Landry

Available: Donovan Peoples-Jones, Rashard Higgins, Anthony Schwartz (questionable), Ja'Marcus Bradley, Lawrence Cager

Analysis: Landry, the eight-year veteran, wasn't able to be activated in time. Peoples-Jones and Higgins are set to be the top two receivers, and the group would have even more speed if Schwartz, who's missed the last three games with a concussion and is considered questionable, is active. Peoples-Jones, Felton and Schwartz could all be used as returners and play big roles in the passing game.

Tight ends

Reserve/COVID-19: Austin Hooper

Available: David Njoku, Harrison Bryant (questionable), Miller Forristall

Analysis: The Browns received a much-needed boost Thursday two days after placing Hooper on the reserve/COVID-19 list by activating Njoku from the same list. Hooper played every snap last week when both Njoku and Bryant were absent, and with Bryant (ankle) listed as questionable, Njoku could carry a big role. Forristall played 10 offensive snaps last week and could be used more, too, if Bryant is unable to play.

Offensive line

Reserve/COVID-19: T Jedrick Wills Jr., T James Hudson III

Available: G Joel Bitonio, G Wyatt Teller, G Michael Dunn, C JC Tretter, C Nick Harris, T Blake Hance, T Alex Taylor, G Hjalte Froholdt

Analysis: Starting RT Jack Conklin was already absent from this group after suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 12. Now, with Wills out, the Browns will be even more short-handed at tackle. Getting Teller back Sunday was a big boost.

Defensive line

Reserve/COVID-19: DE Jadeveon Clowney, DT Malik McDowell, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

Available: DE Myles Garrett, DE Takkarist McKinley, DT Malik Jackson (questionable), DT Sheldon Day, DT Jordan Elliott, DT Tommy Togiai, DT Josiah Bronson, DE Porter Gustin, DE Joe Jackson

Analysis: The D-Line is missing a few key pieces in Clowney and McDowell. The group is always a threat, though, as long as Garrett is on the field, and the Browns have a few veterans to handle any extra load in Malik Joe Jackson and Gustin, who both received rotational snaps in select games in 2021 and 2020.

Linebackers

Reserve/COVID-19: Mack Wilson, Jacob Phillips, Tony Fields II

Available: Anthony Walker Jr., Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Malcolm Smith, Sione Takitaki, Elijah Lee, Willie Harvey Jr.

Analysis: The Browns on Friday were able to activate Walker, who missed last week's game with COVID-19, which adds a difference-maker back to the defense.

Cornerbacks

Reserve/COVID-19: Troy Hill, A.J. Green

Out/Injured: Greg Newsome II

Available: Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams, Brian Allen, Herb Miller

Analysis: Both of the Browns' top slot CB options will not be available, so they'll likely need someone new to fill that role, which will be a tall task against Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow. Ward and Williams have played well, though, and can be counted on to hold down the Raiders pass game.

Safeties

Reserve/COVID-19: Ronnie Harrison Jr., Grant Delpit

Available: John Johnson III, Richard LeCounte III, M.J. Stewart Jr., Jovante Moffatt, Tedric Thompson

Analysis: All three of the starting safeties were placed on reserve/COVID-19 this week, but Johnson was the lone Browns player able to be activated Monday and should be back in a big role. Stewart is capable of playing both safety and cornerback and could very well be used Monday at both positions.

Specialists

Reserve/COVID-19: P Jamie Gillan

Available: P Dustin Colquitt, K Chase McLaughlin, LS Charley Hughlett

Analysis: Gillan will miss his second straight game on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but Colquitt, signed on short notice last week, did a serviceable job in Week 14 and is plenty reliable.

Coaching staff