Team Coverage

Presented by

Nick Mullens seeks 'smooth operation' as next man up at QB

Mullens’ meticulous preparation and experience has given his coaches strong belief he can succeed if needed Monday against Las Vegas

Dec 18, 2021 at 04:18 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Nick Mullens has heard the same message in virtual team meetings from head coach Kevin Stefanski every day this week.

"If you're in this room, we believe in you."

The message is all that Mullens, the fourth-year QB, has needed to hear from his coach to feel calm and confident during a turbulent week in Berea.

Mullens is the next man up at quarterback after several Browns players have tested positive for COVID-19. QBs Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum have been among them, and while there's still a chance either could come off the list before Monday's game against the Raiders — which was re-scheduled from Saturday due to the high number of positive tests — Mullens feels as though he has all the poise necessary to lead the offense.

"(Stefanski's message) could not be more true this week," Mullens said Saturday on a Zoom call with local reporters. "I'll just take it one thing at a time, and whatever happens, just roll with it and accept that we're all here to do a job."

Photos: Raiders Week Practice

Check out exclusive photos from the practice fields at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus of the Browns preparing for their Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on December 18, 2021.
1 / 30

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) during practice on December 18, 2021.
2 / 30

Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on December 18, 2021.
3 / 30

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kyle Lauletta (17) during practice on December 18, 2021.
4 / 30

Quarterback Kyle Lauletta (17) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer during practice on December 18, 2021.
5 / 30

Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on December 18, 2021.
6 / 30

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A COVID mask installed in a helmet during practice on December 18, 2021.
7 / 30

A COVID mask installed in a helmet during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on December 18, 2021.
8 / 30

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice on December 18, 2021.
9 / 30

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during practice on December 18, 2021.
10 / 30

Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) and Tight End Coach Drew Petzing during practice on December 18, 2021.
11 / 30

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) and Tight End Coach Drew Petzing during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during practice on December 18, 2021.
12 / 30

Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on December 18, 2021.
13 / 30

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice on December 18, 2021.
14 / 30

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) during practice on December 18, 2021.
15 / 30

Wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (84) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on December 18, 2021.
16 / 30

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on December 18, 2021.
17 / 30

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on December 18, 2021.
18 / 30

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during practice on December 18, 2021.
19 / 30

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. (54) during practice on December 18, 2021.
20 / 30

Linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. (54) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on December 18, 2021.
21 / 30

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Brian Allen (34) during practice on December 18, 2021.
22 / 30

Cornerback Brian Allen (34) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during practice on December 18, 2021.
23 / 30

Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on December 18, 2021.
24 / 30

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during practice on December 18, 2021.
25 / 30

Quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Bryan Mills (16) during practice on December 18, 2021.
26 / 30

Cornerback Bryan Mills (16) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Josiah Bronson (99) during practice on December 18, 2021.
27 / 30

Defensive tackle Josiah Bronson (99) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during practice on December 18, 2021.
28 / 30

A helmet during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Tedric Thompson (37) during practice on December 18, 2021.
29 / 30

Safety Tedric Thompson (37) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Guard Blake Hance (62) during practice on December 18, 2021.
30 / 30

Offensive Guard Blake Hance (62) during practice on December 18, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Mullens' job all season has been to be ready on a moment's notice, and he's taken that role to heart ever since the Browns signed him to their practice squad in early September.

Cleveland coveted Mullens' experience, which included 19 games and 16 starts where he's thrown 4,405 passing yards, the second-most by any quarterback in NFL history in that span and trailing only Patrick Mahomes (5,100). He's also thrown 25 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. All of Mullens' NFL action has been with the 49ers, where he once received tutelage from Browns offensive assistant T.C. McCartney from 2017-2018.

Even though practice squad quarterbacks normally work on the scout team offense, Mullens has challenged himself to climb an extra rung on the preparation ladder should he be needed to start. From playbook familiarity to deepening his tape review of an opponent, Mullens hasn't grown complacent to the monotone, practice-only life that's the norm for most practice squad players.

"It's kind of like art," Mullens said. "How much more can I learn this week? How much more prepared can I be this week? I've kind of gone about it that way really since I've gotten here … We talked about smooth operation. That's the goal."

Mayfield and Keenum have helped Mullens tremendously along the way. The QB room has always been a tight-knit room with Mayfield at the helm, and Mullens has heard all of the same instructions and talking points as Mayfield each week. He feels he's gotten better and more familiar with the offense as a result.

Virtual meetings and unfortunate positive COVID-19 tests haven't changed that dynamic.

"We share ideas, we share concepts that we see that look good on tape, along with the help of (offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt)," Mullens said. "I really like our room. It's been great. Just a lot of good energy.

"I think that's the biggest thing. Whatever happens, we're going to stay optimistic, do our jobs and prepare to win."

That energy was exuded from everyone on the practice fields Saturday from Mullens' perspective. It's one of the things he's noticed most about the rocky week — an outside viewer with no knowledge of the news that's swirled around the Browns would think it's business as usual in Cleveland.

"The energy is off the charts," Mullens said. "I think that's the coolest thing about it."

A win Monday could bring even more energy to the Browns, and Mullens could be one of the top men in charge of helping them attain it.

He's been preparing for such a challenge all season. Now, it's arrived — and he doesn't need any more reminders from players or coaches about their belief in him to tackle it.

He's gotten that message in the team meetings all week.

"We're here because our coaches believe in us," he said, "so it's our job to go prove them right."

Related Content

news

David Njoku believes Browns can 'adapt and overcome' COVID-19 'curveballs'

Njoku was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday and is ready to step up for several of his teammates who unfortunately landed on the same list this week
news

Case Keenum says Browns 'looking nowhere but forward'

Keenum could be in line to start Saturday against the Raiders after Baker Mayfield and other Browns starters were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Experienced Browns treating COVID-19 roster subtractions as 'just another obstacle in the way'

Cleveland has 18 total players on reserve/COVID-19 lists
news

Stefanski expects Browns to lock in, step up after losing 8 to reserve/COVID-19 list

The Browns have shifted to following the NFL's enhanced mitigation protocols after 8 players were placed on reserve/COVID-19 lists
news

Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Takkarist McKinley provide daunting triple-threat off edge

Cleveland's trio of pass rushers delivered one of its best collective performance of the season in Sunday's win
news

Myles Garrett not focused on 'individual glory' with Browns single-season sack record in reach

Garrett's sole focus is pushing the Browns to the playoffs, not about spots on a franchise or league leaderboard
news

Browns D looking to replicate big plays from 1st matchup vs. Lamar Jackson

The Browns intercepted Jackson 4 times and want to create even more big plays this week to secure a win
news

Denzel Ward gives 'big credit' to mom, family after Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination

The award was well-earned for Ward after the substantial impacts made from the Make Them Know Your Name Foundation
news

Baker Mayfield ready to lead Browns into 'crunch time' of regular season

After a week of rest, Mayfield is ready to lead the Browns toward a playoff run
news

Browns ready for unique challenge of back-to-back games with Ravens

The Browns believe they can benefit from the schedule quirk after their bye week
news

Browns feeling 'recharged' after bye week

They brought the energy to practice Monday in Berea after taking advantage of a few needed days off
Advertising