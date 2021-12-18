Nick Mullens seeks 'smooth operation' as next man up at QB

Mullens' job all season has been to be ready on a moment's notice, and he's taken that role to heart ever since the Browns signed him to their practice squad in early September.

Cleveland coveted Mullens' experience, which included 19 games and 16 starts where he's thrown 4,405 passing yards, the second-most by any quarterback in NFL history in that span and trailing only Patrick Mahomes (5,100). He's also thrown 25 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. All of Mullens' NFL action has been with the 49ers, where he once received tutelage from Browns offensive assistant T.C. McCartney from 2017-2018.

Even though practice squad quarterbacks normally work on the scout team offense, Mullens has challenged himself to climb an extra rung on the preparation ladder should he be needed to start. From playbook familiarity to deepening his tape review of an opponent, Mullens hasn't grown complacent to the monotone, practice-only life that's the norm for most practice squad players.

"It's kind of like art," Mullens said. "How much more can I learn this week? How much more prepared can I be this week? I've kind of gone about it that way really since I've gotten here … We talked about smooth operation. That's the goal."

Mayfield and Keenum have helped Mullens tremendously along the way. The QB room has always been a tight-knit room with Mayfield at the helm, and Mullens has heard all of the same instructions and talking points as Mayfield each week. He feels he's gotten better and more familiar with the offense as a result.

Virtual meetings and unfortunate positive COVID-19 tests haven't changed that dynamic.

"We share ideas, we share concepts that we see that look good on tape, along with the help of (offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt)," Mullens said. "I really like our room. It's been great. Just a lot of good energy.

"I think that's the biggest thing. Whatever happens, we're going to stay optimistic, do our jobs and prepare to win."

That energy was exuded from everyone on the practice fields Saturday from Mullens' perspective. It's one of the things he's noticed most about the rocky week — an outside viewer with no knowledge of the news that's swirled around the Browns would think it's business as usual in Cleveland.

"The energy is off the charts," Mullens said. "I think that's the coolest thing about it."

A win Monday could bring even more energy to the Browns, and Mullens could be one of the top men in charge of helping them attain it.

He's been preparing for such a challenge all season. Now, it's arrived — and he doesn't need any more reminders from players or coaches about their belief in him to tackle it.

He's gotten that message in the team meetings all week.