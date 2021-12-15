Cleveland Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to Watch and Listen

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. EST at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Matchup

  • The Browns are 7-6 and coming off a 24-22 win over the Baltimore Ravens. The Raiders are 6-7 and coming off a 48-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
  • The Raiders lead the all-time regular season series, 14-10. The Raiders won the last regular season matchup, 16-6, on Nov. 1, 2020.

Storylines to Watch

  • Time For A Run — The Browns are looking to win consecutive games for the first time since Week 4, when they won their third straight game. They've rotated wins and losses since Week 7.
  • Eyes on the Roster — The Browns will enter Saturday's game short-handed at a number of positions because of a number of players, including QB Baker Mayfield, landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • Tough In The Slot — Las Vegas' Hunter Renfrow has emerged as one of the NFL's most productive wide receivers. He's caught at least five passes in all but two games this season and is coming off a 13-catch, 117-yard effort against the Chiefs.

Watch on TV

Pre-Game: Browns Live, 11:30 a.m., News 5

Game: Saturday, 4:30 p.m., NFL Network (WOIO-19 in Cleveland)

Announcers: Joe Davis, Kurt Warner, Melissa Stark (sidelines) and Steve Wyche (sidelines)

Watch on Mobile

This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.

Listen Live

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.

Pregame: 12:30 p.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App

Game: 4:30 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX

Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK

Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)

Social Media

Twitter: @Browns, @Andrew_Gribble, @NathanZegura﻿, @AnthonyPoisal

Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns

Instagram: @clevelandbrowns

