Post-Combine mock drafts: Who do experts peg to Browns now?

Feb 27, 2015
Andrew Gribble

How much of an impact does the NFL Combine have on a player's draft stock?

That depends on who you ask, but it's clear some performances changed the minds of a number of NFL Draft analysts, who have significantly altered portions of their mock drafts since the annual Indianapolis extravaganza.

Here's our third look at how mock drafts are trending when it relates to the Browns.

Todd McShay -- ESPN

12 - WR DeVante Parker (Louisville)

19 - OL Ereck Flowers (Miami)

Of note: Flowers is young and raw and has drawn comparisons to Greg Robinson, whom the Rams selected with the No. 2 pick in last year's draft. No one benched more than Flowers (37 repetitions of 225 pounds) at the Combine.

Charles Davis -- NFL.com

12 - WR Amari Cooper (Alabama)

19 - OLB Alvin "Bud" Dupree (Kentucky)

Of note: Cooper, who broke most of Julio Jones' program records during his three seasons with the Crimson Tide, hasn't done anything to hurt his draft stock but his name appears to be dropping from the lofty perch it was at when mocks first started rolling out. Cooper is considered to be a dynamic route-runner but doesn't have the same size as Kevin White or DeVante Parker.

Daniel Jeremiah -- NFL.com

12 - NT Danny Shelton (Washington)

19 - WR Jaelen Strong (Arizona State)

Of note: Most mock drafts anticipate Shelton to land with a team in the top 10 because he continues to check all of the boxes throughout the pre-draft process.

022815_strong.jpg

Bucky Brooks - NFL.com

12 - Brown

19 OL Andrus Peat (Stanford)

Of note: At the Combine, Peat was asked what he thought of his reputation that he's not mean enough. "I beg to differ on that," he said. "I feel like I'm a tough player so I don't know what to say to that."

Rob Rang -- CBSSports.com

12 - Parker

19 - DT Malcom Brown (Texas)

Of note: Depending on where you look, Brown is either the No. 3 or No. 4 defensive tackle prospect in the draft behind USC's Leonard Williams -- a consensus top five pick -- and Shelton. Florida State's Eddie Goldman is the other battling for No. 3.

Dane Brugler -- CBSSports.com

12 - Dupree

19 - OL La'el Collins (LSU)

Of note: Dupree was a star at the Combine and, in turn, has seen his names vault up mock drafts. He ran the fourth-best 40-yard dash among linebackers and was among the best in vertical leap and broad jump. He's said he'd have no issues playing as a 3-4 linebacker after playing as a 4-3 end at Kentucky.

Pat Kirwan - CBSSports.com

12 - OT Brandon Scherff (Iowa)

19 - Brown

Of note: When asked about adding to the offensive line at the Combine, Browns coach Mike Pettine offered praise to right tackle Mitchell Schwartz while simultaneously reminding reporters about Michael Bowie, the former Seattle tackle who sat out 2014 with a shoulder injury. Scherff has the potential to play any position along the offensive line with the exception of center.

022815_brown.jpg

Peter King - TheMMQB.com

12 - Parker

Of note: King said he wouldn't be shocked to see the Browns trade up to draft Cooper or Kevin White but said Parker is good enough to not feel forced to part with the No. 19 pick in an attempt to move up.

Don Banks - SI.com

12 - Parker

19 - Brown

Of note: The 6-foot-3, 209-pound Parker told reporters at the Combine described his game like this: "I'm a big, physical kind of player. I go up and get the ball. I go in the middle. Anywhere, I go and get it."

Peter Schrager - Fox Sports

12 - Parker

19 - Brown

Of note: A defensive end in Texas' defense last season, Brown said he'd have no problem adjusting to nose guard in a 3-4 if necessary. "You can put me anywhere," he said. "I already know how to play the positions. I played end, stand-up end, all that last year. I played nose the previous two years, freshman and sophomore years. I can do it all."

Shaun King - Yahoo! Sports

12 - Shelton

19 - TE Maxx Williams (Minnesota)

Of note: Williams didn't have the best performance at the Combine, but he's safely considered the best at his position in this year's draft class. It would mark the third straight year in which a tight end was selected in the first round.

Matt Miller - Bleacher Report

12 - Brown

19 - Strong

Of note: Strong caught at least one touchdown pass in all but three games this past season. His best performance came against USC, when he finished with 10 receptions for 202 yards and three scores.

Players Linked to Browns in Mock Drafts

Jaelen Strong
1 / 10

Jaelen Strong

Photo By AP Images
DeVante Parker
2 / 10

DeVante Parker

Photo By AP Images
Ereck Flowers
3 / 10

Ereck Flowers

Photo By AP Images
Amari Cooper
4 / 10

Amari Cooper

Photo By AP Images
Alvin "Bud" Dupree
5 / 10

Alvin "Bud" Dupree

Photo By AP Images
Danny Shelton
6 / 10

Danny Shelton

Photo By AP Images
Malcom Brown
7 / 10

Malcom Brown

Photo By AP Images
La'el Collins
8 / 10

La'el Collins

Photo By AP Images
Brandon Scherff
9 / 10

Brandon Scherff

Photo By AP Images
Maxx Williams
10 / 10

Maxx Williams

Photo By AP Images
