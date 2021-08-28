POST-GAME REPORT:  St. Ignatius at Mentor

Week 2 of the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented by Ohio Cat in association with Medliminal was a classic! The atmosphere at Jerome T. Osborne Stadium was electric, as more than 6,000 fans were in attendance last night.

The Mentor Cardinal's offensive playmaking trio of QB Jacob Snow, WR Evan Harper and WR Michael Norwood was on full display in a 28-26 win over visiting St. Ignatius. Snow was 7-for-8 for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Harper scored three touchdowns, including a 98-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter. He finished with 200 All-Purpose yards. Norwood had four receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown. The Cardinals took a 21-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.