POST-GAME REPORT:  St. Ignatius at Mentor

Week 2 of the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented by Ohio Cat in association with Medliminal was a classic! The atmosphere at Jerome T. Osborne Stadium was electric, as more than 6,000 fans were in attendance last night.
The Mentor Cardinal's offensive playmaking trio of QB Jacob Snow, WR Evan Harper and WR Michael Norwood was on full display in a 28-26 win over visiting St. Ignatius. Snow was 7-for-8 for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Harper scored three touchdowns, including a 98-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter. He finished with 200 All-Purpose yards. Norwood had four receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown. The Cardinals took a 21-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.
In the second half, the St. Ignatius offensive backfield exploded with QB Joey Pfaff and dynamic RB Marty Lenehan. Pfaff threw for 208 passing yards and a touchdown, while Lenehan rushed for 114 yards on 19 carries including a 52-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Despite the loss, the St. Ignatius offense had 50 more total yards than the Cardinals.
Mentor defense came up big with two second-half turnovers and multiple key pass breakups. This win helped the Cardinals start 2-0, with a season-defining game next weekend vs. St. Edward.
"We're 2-0, but this season is just getting started," Mentor Head Football Coach Gray said.
St. Ignatius is starting 0-2 for the second time in five seasons.
Key Player Stats: #4 Mentor Cardinals (2-0)
#7 QB Jacob Snow: 14/21, 245 yards, 3 TDs
#6 WR Evan Harper: 4 catches, 102 yards, 2 TDs
#2 WR Mikey Norwood: 6 catches, 120 yards, 1 TD
Key Player Stats: #6 St. Ignatius Wildcats (0-2)
#17 QB Joey Pfaff: 16/34, 208 yards, 1 TD
#22 RB Marty Lenehan: 19 carries, 114 yards 1 TD
Where will we be at next week you vote?
- Maple Heights vs. South
- Twinsburg vs. Aurora
- Lutheran East vs. Lutheran West
- Boardman vs. Jackson (Massillon)
Voting will commence on Monday, August 30th at 9 am. Make sure to follow @BrownsYouthFB on Twitter for the latest updates.