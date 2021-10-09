POST-GAME REPORT:  Aurora at Barberton

Week 8 of Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented by Ohio Cat, in association with Medliminal, continued with yet another classic with the Barberton Magics hosting the Aurora Greenmen on Friday night.
The Barberton Magics came out on top with a huge conference win to extend their winning streak to six in a row, as they beat the Greenmen, 14-6. Both teams came out pounding the run game with their senior running backs, but costly penalties ended up costing the Greenmen their first loss of the season. Barberton running back, Cameron Macon, continued his senior season dominance Friday night as he made his presence known on both sides of the ball.
To start the game, the Magics stuck to their workhorse back, Macon, as he ran it for a 23-yard score on a critical 3rd & 6, getting Barberton on the board first.
The Aurora Greenmen's offense was flowing early up until senior quarterback, Alex Moore, suffered a leg injury which forced him to leave the game in the second quarter. Aurora had plenty of opportunities to score, but it was Barberton's Kenneth Larry and Hayden Macko who came up with key interceptions for the stout Barberton defense. A kickoff return touchdown for Aurora was also called back due to a penalty. Eventually, Aurora was able to get their first and only score on the board, as senior fullback, Ryan Papesh ran it in for two yards.
Aurora began the second half with the ball, trailing 7-6, as they converted on a fake punt by Jake Cardaman which boosted momentum on the Greenmen side. However, the Greenmen momentum was quickly shut off after Barberton's Cameron Macon, who also plays linebacker, recovered a fumble and took it back for a 72-yard touchdown.
As the game began to wind down, both teams were trading possessions, as Aurora elected to punt with just two minutes left, setting up Barberton deep in their own territory with hopes to force a turnover. Barberton's offense remained unfazed as they continued to feed the ball to Macon, as the clock continued to run. On a critical 3rd & 4 with just a minute left, Macon ran it for another seven yards, allowing for the Magics to line up in victory formation and give them their seventh win on the season.
Aurora (7-1) will travel to Highland to play the Hornets in a conference matchup next week, as Barberton (7-1) will play travel to Cuyahoga Falls to play the Black Tigers in a non-conference battle.
KEY PLAYER STATS:
Barberton RB/LB: Cameron Macon (19 carries, 120 yds, TD) (72 yd fumble return TD)
Aurora RB: Aiden Henderson (19 carries, 102 yds)
