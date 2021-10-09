POST-GAME REPORT:  Aurora at Barberton

To start the game, the Magics stuck to their workhorse back, Macon, as he ran it for a 23-yard score on a critical 3rd & 6, getting Barberton on the board first.

The Aurora Greenmen's offense was flowing early up until senior quarterback, Alex Moore, suffered a leg injury which forced him to leave the game in the second quarter. Aurora had plenty of opportunities to score, but it was Barberton's Kenneth Larry and Hayden Macko who came up with key interceptions for the stout Barberton defense. A kickoff return touchdown for Aurora was also called back due to a penalty. Eventually, Aurora was able to get their first and only score on the board, as senior fullback, Ryan Papesh ran it in for two yards.