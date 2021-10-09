High School Game of the Week

Presented by

POST-GAME REPORT:  Aurora at Barberton

Cameron Macon bulldozes Barberton past Aurora, 14-6. 

Oct 09, 2021 at 07:16 AM
MicrosoftTeams-image (9)

Week 8 of Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented by Ohio Cat, in association with Medliminal, continued with yet another classic with the Barberton Magics hosting the Aurora Greenmen on Friday night.

The Barberton Magics came out on top with a huge conference win to extend their winning streak to six in a row, as they beat the Greenmen, 14-6. Both teams came out pounding the run game with their senior running backs, but costly penalties ended up costing the Greenmen their first loss of the season. Barberton running back, Cameron Macon, continued his senior season dominance Friday night as he made his presence known on both sides of the ball.

To start the game, the Magics stuck to their workhorse back, Macon, as he ran it for a 23-yard score on a critical 3rd & 6, getting Barberton on the board first.

The Aurora Greenmen's offense was flowing early up until senior quarterback, Alex Moore, suffered a leg injury which forced him to leave the game in the second quarter. Aurora had plenty of opportunities to score, but it was Barberton's Kenneth Larry and Hayden Macko who came up with key interceptions for the stout Barberton defense. A kickoff return touchdown for Aurora was also called back due to a penalty. Eventually, Aurora was able to get their first and only score on the board, as senior fullback, Ryan Papesh ran it in for two yards.

Aurora began the second half with the ball, trailing 7-6, as they converted on a fake punt by Jake Cardaman which boosted momentum on the Greenmen side. However, the Greenmen momentum was quickly shut off after Barberton's Cameron Macon, who also plays linebacker, recovered a fumble and took it back for a 72-yard touchdown.

HSGOTW:  Aurora at Barberton

The Barberton Magics came out on top with a huge conference win to extend their winning streak to six in a row, as they beat the Greenmen, 14-6. Both teams came out pounding the run game with their senior running backs, but costly penalties ended up costing the Greenmen their first loss of the season.

IMG_4235
1 / 60
IMG_3850
2 / 60
IMG_4054
3 / 60
IMG_4106
4 / 60
IMG_4144
5 / 60
IMG_4122
6 / 60
IMG_4233
7 / 60
IMG_3890
8 / 60
IMG_3998
9 / 60
IMG_4226
10 / 60
IMG_3986
11 / 60
IMG_3774
12 / 60
IMG_4040
13 / 60
IMG_3819
14 / 60
IMG_4188
15 / 60
IMG_3934
16 / 60
IMG_4180
17 / 60
IMG_3847
18 / 60
IMG_3839
19 / 60
IMG_3820
20 / 60
IMG_3994
21 / 60
IMG_3947
22 / 60
IMG_3742
23 / 60
IMG_3924
24 / 60
IMG_4029
25 / 60
IMG_4056
26 / 60
IMG_3760
27 / 60
IMG_3845
28 / 60
IMG_4164
29 / 60
IMG_4154
30 / 60
IMG_4174
31 / 60
IMG_3877
32 / 60
IMG_4114
33 / 60
IMG_3814
34 / 60
IMG_4079
35 / 60
IMG_4115
36 / 60
IMG_4132
37 / 60
IMG_4210
38 / 60
IMG_3957
39 / 60
IMG_4113
40 / 60
IMG_3854
41 / 60
IMG_3928
42 / 60
IMG_3935
43 / 60
IMG_4204
44 / 60
IMG_3817
45 / 60
IMG_4155
46 / 60
IMG_4035
47 / 60
IMG_3891
48 / 60
IMG_4202
49 / 60
IMG_3996
50 / 60
IMG_3885
51 / 60
IMG_4134
52 / 60
IMG_4107
53 / 60
IMG_3906
54 / 60
IMG_3734
55 / 60
IMG_4165
56 / 60
IMG_4181
57 / 60
IMG_4041
58 / 60
IMG_4021
59 / 60
IMG_4163
60 / 60
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

As the game began to wind down, both teams were trading possessions, as Aurora elected to punt with just two minutes left, setting up Barberton deep in their own territory with hopes to force a turnover. Barberton's offense remained unfazed as they continued to feed the ball to Macon, as the clock continued to run. On a critical 3rd & 4 with just a minute left, Macon ran it for another seven yards, allowing for the Magics to line up in victory formation and give them their seventh win on the season.

Aurora (7-1) will travel to Highland to play the Hornets in a conference matchup next week, as Barberton (7-1) will play travel to Cuyahoga Falls to play the Black Tigers in a non-conference battle.

KEY PLAYER STATS:

Barberton RB/LB: Cameron Macon (19 carries, 120 yds, TD) (72 yd fumble return TD)

Aurora RB: Aiden Henderson (19 carries, 102 yds)

Where will be at next week? You decide.

Voting will commence Monday, October 11th to determine who will be selected as Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented by Ohio Cat in association with Medliminal. Be sure to follow @BrownsYouthFB on Twitter for the latest updates.

Related Content

news

PRE-GAME REPORT:  Aurora (7-0) at Barberton (6-1)

The Greenmen look to extend their perfect record
news

POST-GAME REPORT:  Strongsville at Dover

Dover rallies late to beat Strongsville, 14-13.
news

PRE-GAME REPORT:  Strongsville at Dover

Tornadoes are looking to extend their 5-0 record
news

POST-GAME REPORT:  Bedford at Shaw

The Bearcats shutout the Cardinals in a 44-0 victory
news

PRE-GAME REPORT:  Bedford (2-3) at Shaw (2-3)

Cardinals and Bearcats will head into this conference match-up each with a 2-3 record
news

POST-GAME REPORT:  St. Edwards at Massillon

Enovitch three-touchdown game propels the Eagles to victory.
news

PRE-GAME REPORT:  St. Edward at Massillon

4-0 Eagles face the 3-1 Tigers
news

POST-GAME REPORT:  Medina at Stow-Munroe 

Drew Allar's record-breaking season continues
news

PRE-GAME REPORT: Medina at Stow-Munroe Falls

news

POST-GAME REPORT:  Boardman at Jackson 

Jackson running back Brendan Craig leads Jackson to a 3-0 start for the first time in five seasons
news

PRE-GAME REPORT: Boardman Spartans at Jackson Polar Bears

Advertising