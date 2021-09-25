POST-GAME REPORT:  Bedford at Shaw

A special Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented by Ohio Cat in association with Medliminal. On Tuesday, September 24, 2021, the Cleveland Browns, along with first-round draft pick Greg Newsome, celebrated another turf field completion at Shaw High School.
On Friday night, Bedford proved to be a team on the rise in Northeast Ohio. The Bearcats' talented senior quarterback, Raymell Hester accounted for 170+ total yards. To start the game, Hester came to play and connected on a 17-yard touchdown pass to dynamic running back Daniel Lymon in the first quarter. Lymon made big plays all night with ten carries for 128 yards and a touchdown.
In the second quarter, the Bedford defense took over. Defensive end Trent Thomas made some spectacular plays upfront including a game-changing sack on Shaw quarterback Malik Cansler. Thomas finished the night as the Bearcats' leading tackler. Shaw struggled on offense finishing with 46 yards and three turnovers.
In the fourth quarter, Bedford's stout defense sealed the game. Bearcats' star defensive back Malik Baker made his presence felt with two interceptions and a touchdown. Next week, Bedford looks to keep the momentum going as they travel to an upstart Cleveland Heights team, while Shaw travels to Shaker Heights.
The dedication at Shaw Stadium marks the completion of the 10th high-quality synthetic turf field during the past five years as part of a field installation project started by the Haslam family and Browns Give Back in 2016. All of the new fields constructed serve as a resource to further assist student-athletes throughout their respective districts.
Where will we be at next week? You decide.
Week 7 Matchups:
- Strongsville vs. Dover
- Kirtland vs. Perry
- North Olmsted vs. Bay
- Mayfield vs. South
- Benedictine vs. Brecksville
- South Range vs. McKinley (Niles)
Voting will commence on Monday, September 27, 2021. Make sure to follow @BrownsYouthFB on Twitter for the latest updates.