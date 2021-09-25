POST-GAME REPORT:  Bedford at Shaw

In the second quarter, the Bedford defense took over. Defensive end Trent Thomas made some spectacular plays upfront including a game-changing sack on Shaw quarterback Malik Cansler. Thomas finished the night as the Bearcats' leading tackler. Shaw struggled on offense finishing with 46 yards and three turnovers.

In the fourth quarter, Bedford's stout defense sealed the game. Bearcats' star defensive back Malik Baker made his presence felt with two interceptions and a touchdown. Next week, Bedford looks to keep the momentum going as they travel to an upstart Cleveland Heights team, while Shaw travels to Shaker Heights.